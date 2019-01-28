 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
  • Google Plus
4
Two More South Florida Cities, Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables, Limit Plastic StrawsEXPAND
Photo by Kevin Rheese / Flickr

Two More South Florida Cities, Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables, Limit Plastic Straws

Brittany Shammas | January 28, 2019 | 2:57pm
AA

You might as well go ahead and buy one of those fancy stainless-steel straws. Over the past year or so, cities across the nation have taken steps to limit plastic straws and stirrers out of concern for the environment. Now Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables are joining them.

Declaring plastic straws an "environmental blight," commissioners in Fort Lauderdale voted last Tuesday to prohibit the products' sale or distribution in businesses, city facilities, and permitted events. Gables commissioners, meanwhile, are taking a more conservative approach: They decided earlier this month to ban them from city facilities, parks, and permitted events and from use by city vendors and contractors. 

Continue Reading

"Hundreds of millions of straws are dumped into the ocean every month," Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli says. "And they don't decompose, and they create a horrible mess in our ecosystem."

Americans use somewhere around 172 million straws each day. Littering and wind send some of them into the ocean, where they become a threat to sea life. Research shows 30 percent of turtles and 71 percent of seabirds have been found with plastic in their stomachs. A hard-to-watch video that went viral last year shows researchers struggling to pull a straw from the nostrils of a sea turtle.

That video, plus a campaign by the environmental group the Surfrider Foundation to make 2018 "the year we say goodbye to straws," helped stoke anti-straw fervor. Cities from Seattle to Surfside passed new regulations, and Miami Beach expanded one it already had on the books. Soon enough, Starbucks, Shake Shack, and other corporations were announcing they too would phase out plastic straws.

Of course, the movement is not without critics. Advocates for people with disabilities have called straw regulations ableist, saying the devices are essential for people with limited mobility. And some conservatives, resentful of the supposed government overreach, hilariously tried to own the libs by posting pictures of themselves sipping from straws — sometimes a bunch of straws all at once, because that'll show the snowflakes.   

In Fort Lauderdale, one city commissioner, Robert McKinzie, was against the new rules. He said restaurants were already offering paper straws, and he mentioned the insane story of a St. Petersburg McDonald's customer who attacked an employee because he didn't get a straw.

"And I hate putting my lips on the glass," McKinzie complained, according to the Sun Sentinel

Both Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables (where the commission vote was unanimous) are initiating campaigns to let people know about the change. The new rules are set to go into effect in about six months.

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She was born in Orlando and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after her family decided to trade the Sunshine State for the frozen Midwest. Upon graduating from Michigan State University, where she was a writer and editor for the school paper, she promptly moved back to Florida. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel, where she wrote about crime, general assignment, and education. She joined New Times in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: