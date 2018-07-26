Booking Manager Sues DJ Irie Over Club Ban Following Alleged Assault

Being blackballed by a half-dozen of Miami's highest-profile nightclubs might not be catastrophic for the average South Florida reveler. On the bright side, you'd stay blissfully clear of strangers' arm sweat and debris from Steve Aoki's cake-throwing stage antics. But for booking manager Jason Kasten, getting banned from LIV Nightclub, Space, Story, Komodo, E11even and Mokai Lounge amounted to a professional disaster.
In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Court on Wednesday, Kasten contends his estranged former client, DJ Irie, a.k.a. Ian Grocher, wielded clout in the local scene to have him barred from those clubs. Known as the Miami Heat's longtime DJ, a LIV event promoter, and head of the non-profit Irie Foundation, the Irie/Groucher didn't want Kasten anywhere near him, it appears.
What's behind the x-communication from Miami nightlife?
According to the new lawsuit, DJ Irie became irate that Kasten was pursuing an assault claim over an alleged beatdown that he administered on Kasten following a dispute at a Toronto event back in 2016. In retaliation for Kasten's demanding damages, Irie allegedly sent out a message to Miami club moguls Roman Jones and Emi Guerra, among others, with the subject line "Eight Six."
"Need a favor fam. Please 86 my former tour manager Jason Kasten from your properties," the message reads.
Below that text was a picture of the wide-eyed, thin-framed Kasten in a T-shirt, smiling like a youth who could still get into LIV.
Manny Vadillo, an attorney for DJ Irie's company, questioned Kasten's motives for filing the lawsuit Broward County court. He told New Times that "it seems Mr. Kasten is venue shopping," given that he pursued comparable claims in an amendment to his civil assault case against Irie in Miami court.
DJ Irie's personal attorney in the Miami proceedings, Skip Pita, challenged Kasten to come up with specific examples of business lost due to Irie's actions. He called Kasten's claims "all puff, no substance."
The lawsuit filed Wednesday demands damages for tortious interference with Kasten's business as well as defamation for "false statements" the DJ and an associate allegedly made to Kasten's colleagues "about his character, work ethic, performance and other characteristics." DJ Irie's associate said she would have given Kasten a solid job recommendation if he had "kept his mouth shut."
According to the pleading, Kasten wasn't just stripped of the privilege of rubbing shoulders with VIPs, and enjoying the tinnitus-inducing sounds of big-room house music at Space. The ban derailed Kasten's business opportunities, he says. He claims the inability to work at the clubs cost him professional relationships with DJ Rascal and the Miami-based apparel brand owner D'MXCI. "Plaintiff was forced to stop working with multiple clients after Defendant DJ Irie blocked him from these [clubs]," the Broward lawsuit says.
Meanwhile, the assault case is tentatively set for the trial this fall. Kasten maintains he was badly injured in the alleged attack, and that Irie repeatedly punched him in the head even after he tried to withdraw from the confrontation.
Irie's attorney has countered that Kasten was intoxicated at the time, and that any physical strike from Irie was in self-defense.
The legal wrangling doesn't appear to have slowed Irie's schedule. He is slated to play this Saturday at Rockwell in Miami Beach.
