Booking Manager Sues DJ Irie Over Club Ban Following Alleged Assault

Being blackballed by a half-dozen of Miami's highest-profile nightclubs might not be catastrophic for the average South Florida reveler. On the bright side, you'd stay blissfully clear of strangers' arm sweat and debris from Steve Aoki's cake-throwing stage antics. But for booking manager Jason Kasten, getting banned from LIV Nightclub, Space, Story, Komodo, E11even and Mokai Lounge amounted to a professional disaster.

In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Court on Wednesday, Kasten contends his estranged former client, DJ Irie, a.k.a. Ian Grocher, wielded clout in the local scene to have him barred from those clubs. Known as the Miami Heat's longtime DJ, a LIV event promoter, and head of the non-profit Irie Foundation, the Irie/Groucher didn't want Kasten anywhere near him, it appears.

What's behind the x-communication from Miami nightlife?