The Five Best Earth Day Events in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort

3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale

954-525-4000

marriott.com

Our local marine ecosystem will receive a much-needed boost on Monday. As part of an Earth Day Celebration at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., artificial reef structures built by the 1,000 Mermaids organization will be sunk offshore. Additionally, guests will be able to partake in a massive beach cleanup, and Shipwreck Pompano Beach will host live virtual reality tours of the artificial reefs located off the Pompano Beach Pier. Admission is free.

Hollywood Beach

320 Johnson St., Hollywood

eventbrite.com

Square Organics, maker of all kinds of natural, delicious protein bars, is hosting Earth Day cleanups nationwide. Among them, there is a cleanup starting at the Hollywood Beach Visitor Information Center on Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. Square Organics will provide gloves, snacks, and even a swag bag for all attendees. All you need to bring is yourself. Admission is free.

Public Kite Beach

NE 16th St., Pompano Beach

facebook.com

The Trashy Girls Collective sounds like a South Florida Bad Girls Club, but they're actually doing a lot of good in the community. The group of citizen environmentalists aims to collect one bag of trash on each one of their outings, and you can join them on this Earth Day by participating in their Pompano Beach cleanup. Participants will meet at Public Kite Beach at 10 a.m. for a 45- to 60-minute cleanup. Organizers ask that participants bring a reusable bag for trash collection and reef-safe sunscreen. Admission is free.

Rosemary Square

700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

561-366-1000

cityplace.com

West Palm Beach’s CityPlace was recently rebranded as Rosemary Square. Despite the reinvention, the community hotspot is still hosting some stellar events. On Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., Rosemary Square will team up with Palm Beach Farmyards for a “Herbs for the Earth” gardening class. The class will be hosted by nearby BurgerFi, which has a $5 VegeFi & Beyond Burger deal going on that day, too. Class registration costs $5.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Library

10500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise

954-357-7428

browardlibrary.org

Looking to “go green” but have absolutely no idea where to start? A "Green Living 101" session at the Dan Pearl Library in Sunrise can help you out. The educational event is sponsored by the City of Sunrise Sustainability Office and takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Earth Day. Surely after taking in some knowledge here, you’ll never look at that leaking faucet, running toilet, or heap of paper towels the same way.