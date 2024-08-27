"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

A waterfront mansion straight out of Architectural Digest is available in Fort Lauderdale for an extremely cool $49.9 million.
Designed by Winter Haven native Max Strang, the 10,000-square-foot home on the New River at 516 Mola Ave. features a "floating" cantilever design, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer "breathtaking panoramic views," a gourmet chef's kitchen, a movie theater, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, and an expansive pool with 740 feet of waterfront. The 1.16-acre gated peninsula estate was built by Bomar Builders in 2020.
The property even has a court dedicated to America's new favorite pastime: pickleball.
"This estate beautifully blends modern aesthetics with its serene natural surroundings, offering an unmatched living experience," the listing reads.
The mansion, which is listed by Tim Elmes of Compass, also includes a gym, wet bar, and a primary suite with a private balcony overlooking the New River. Many of the rooms including the guest rooms offer sliding glass doors allowing for bonafide indoor-outdoor living.