 "Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50M | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

The waterfront estate features a cantilever design and includes an outdoor pickleball court. What more could you ask for?
August 27, 2024
Photo by Danny Petroni
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A waterfront mansion straight out of Architectural Digest is available in Fort Lauderdale for an extremely cool $49.9 million.

Designed by Winter Haven native Max Strang, the 10,000-square-foot home on the New River at 516 Mola Ave. features a "floating" cantilever design, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer "breathtaking panoramic views," a gourmet chef's kitchen, a movie theater, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, and an expansive pool with 740 feet of waterfront. The 1.16-acre gated peninsula estate was built by Bomar Builders in 2020.

The property even has a court dedicated to America's new favorite pastime: pickleball.

"This estate beautifully blends modern aesthetics with its serene natural surroundings, offering an unmatched living experience," the listing reads.

The mansion, which is listed by Tim Elmes of Compass, also includes a gym, wet bar, and a primary suite with a private balcony overlooking the New River. Many of the rooms including the guest rooms offer sliding glass doors allowing for bonafide indoor-outdoor living.
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Petroni
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a summer intern for Miami New Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Miami, where she is double-majoring in journalism and political science. She is also the senior editor of the UM student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
FAU Poll: Kamala Harris Cutting Into Trump's Lead in Florida

Election

FAU Poll: Kamala Harris Cutting Into Trump's Lead in Florida

By Naomi Feinstein
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

Music Festivals

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

By Jose D. Duran
Longtime Plantation Staple Mustard Seed Bistro Is Closing

Restaurant Closings

Longtime Plantation Staple Mustard Seed Bistro Is Closing

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Commits to University of Miami for Golf

Sports

Donald Trump's Granddaughter Commits to University of Miami for Golf

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation