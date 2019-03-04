Pro-Trump Florida Lawmaker Files Bill to Protect Social Media Users Banned for "Hate Speech"

One of the most pressing issues for the pro-Trump wing of the internet is that it's getting increasingly difficult to be racist and misinformed online nowadays. Since 2016, the world's major social networking sites — Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, et al. — have cracked down on hate speech, racism, propaganda, and conspiracy theories to prevent American politics from becoming any more psychotic and depraved than they already are.

Online conservatives, racists, and grifters are mad. They keep getting banned online for harassment and racism. So they have begged lawmakers to protect their valiant, brave stances against Sharia law at Pizza Hut and the like. Enter Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chaired Donald Trump's 2016 Florida campaign and now runs the state's Republican Party. Gruters is happy to pander to online racists with what he calls the "Stop Social Media Censorship Act."

Gruters filed the bill on Friday — if enacted, it would prevent social media sites from banning anyone for "political speech." Amazingly, the bill even prevents social networking sites from claiming that a user engaged in "hate speech" — if a Florida resident felt they'd been banned for engaging in politics online, that person could sue the website for $75,000. If someone sues under the measure, the website would be banned from explaining the person engaged in offensive conduct.