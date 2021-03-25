DeSantis Says All Florida Adults Can Get Vaccinated Starting April 5

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the limbo stick on vaccine age requirements in the coming days.

Starting this coming Monday, March 29, Florida residents who are 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of job title or medical history. One week later, on Monday, April 5, the eligibility pool will open to all Florida adults 18 and older.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

In a video announcement, DeSantis said more than 3.2 million seniors in Florida have already been vaccinated.

"We've made great progress, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot," the governor said. "No mandate, but access for all."

As of today, the vaccine is only eligible to those 50 and older, with exceptions for people who have medical vulnerabilities or work in certain professions.

DeSantis, a Republican, made it a point to indicate that Florida's timeline for reaching full vaccine eligibility is ahead of Democratic President Joe Biden's timeline. On March 11, the president announced that all Americans should be eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1.

Last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that all Miami-Dade residents would be eligible to receive a vaccine beginning in April. A mayor's office spokesperson told New Times last week that the county is lowering the age requirement by ten years every week until vaccines are available for people of all ages next month at county sites.

To find a vaccination site, check out New Times' running list for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.