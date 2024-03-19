Florida's Child Drowning Prevention Bill Awaits Gov. DeSantis' Signature

The Florida House of Representatives passed child drowning prevention bill SB 544 on March 5, 2024. Photo by Giordano Cipriani/Getty Images

[ { "name": "GPT - Billboard - Slot Inline - Content - Labeled - No Desktop", "component": "16971022", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2" },{ "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "15769925", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1" },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "16575154", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - Rectangle 2x - Slot Auto-select - Labeled", "component": "15782206", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "16575154", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "GPT - Leaderboard to Tower - Slot Auto-select - Labeled", "component": "15782207", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 } ]