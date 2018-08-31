Mother Held by ICE Over Traffic Ticket Freed After Posting $20,000 Bond

Earlier this year, New Times detailed the horrific case of Maria, a 24-year-old who fled persecution in Guatemala, gave birth to multiple American children, and wound up jailed in an ICE detention facility in South Florida after she was arrested while trying to pay a $150 traffic fine. Speaking from inside the detention center, Maria told New Times in Spanish that she was allowed to see her three young children only an hour or two each week and that her 9-year-old daughter was afraid she'd also be detained if she visited her mom.

Maria — whose name New Times changed because her case remains open — is finally now out of ICE's Broward Transitional Facility in Pompano Beach. Her lawyer, Jonathan Urrutia of the Legal Aid Service of Broward County, says Maria's immigration case was reopened and she was allowed to post bail for her release.

The only problem: In exchange for her release, ICE demanded $20,000, an amount typically given to accused felons or multitime offenders. "[It's] a ridiculous amount for a single mother of three who has been detained for two months now," Urrutia says.