South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Election |

Florida Man Accused of Changing Governor's Address in Voting Records

Jessica Lipscomb | October 28, 2020 | 12:55pm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisEXPAND
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
AA

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to vote on Monday, poll workers in Tallahassee told him there was a problem: Their records indicated that his primary residence was a condo in West Palm Beach, not the Florida Governor's Mansion.

Naturally, state officials launched an investigation. Yesterday, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) descended upon the state's west coast and arrested a 20-year-old Naples man they suspect of changing the governor's address.

Anthony Steven Guevara faces two felony charges of altering a person's voter registration without their knowledge or consent and accessing a computer or electronic device without authorization. As of this morning, he remained at the Collier County jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, FDLE agents were able to determine the IP address that logged the address change in DeSantis' voting records. After subpoenaing Comcast, they traced the IP address to a home in Naples, where they found Guevara.

Guevara's statement to the investigators was redacted in his arrest report, but the FDLE says his computer was used to Google the phrases "Florida my vote" and "Florida governor." According to the agents, Guevara also looked at DeSantis' Wikipedia page and accessed the website for the Florida Department of State, which contains information about elections.

Per state voting records, Guevara, like DeSantis, is a registered Republican.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

