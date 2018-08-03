Florida's Private-Prison Population Spiked 211 Percent Since 2000

America largely phased out the use of privately run, for-profit jails and prison facilities in the early 20th Century after the public realized that the practice of making a profit from caging people was a particularly heinous piece of the capitalist economy. But amidst a government privatization push under Ronald Reagan, the idea came back. Two private-prison firms, California's CoreCivic and Boca Raton's GEO Group, dominate the for-profit human-caging business today.

Now, a new report from the nonprofit Sentencing Project lays out just how quickly private, for-profit firms have come to dominate the U.S. prison system: According to a report the project released yesterday, between 2000 and 2016, Florida's number of privately incarcerated inmates jumped from 3,912 in 2000 to 12,176 in 2016 — a spike of 211 percent.

"As outlined in the state case studies examining the history of prison privatization in Florida, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas, those corrections systems most committed to the industry have faced controversy, including riots, deaths, and allegations of improper financial influence from for-profit prison companies," the Sentencing Project notes.