Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Tries to Eject Parkland Dad From Gun Violence Hearing

By now, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has made it almost blatantly clear he's in the pocket of the gun lobby.

Less than two weeks after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Gaetz tweeted, "The @NRA is an organization that takes 100% of the blame for the conduct of 0% of its members." Then, in May, he accepted a $2,500 campaign donation from the organization. To no one's surprise, the NRA endorsed Gaetz, a Republican who represents the Pensacola area, for Congress last July.