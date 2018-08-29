Florida Supreme Court to Decide if Broward Cop Can Use "Stand Your Ground" Defense

BSO Dep. Peter Peraza was cleared of manslaughter after invoking "Stand Your Ground" in the death of Jermaine McBean.

In 2005, the Florida Legislature passed arguably the state's most controversial law, Stand Your Ground. Now, the question of whether or not cops can use that defense when they kill people comes down to how the state's highest court defines the word "person."

This past Tuesday morning, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments about whether a law enforcement officer is, legally speaking, considered a "person." The court's decision, which could come in several weeks or months, will have huge implications for future police-involved shootings and how they are prosecuted by the state.

The debate stems from a 2013 on-duty shooting by Broward Sheriff's Dep. Peter Peraza that ended with the death of 33-year-old computer engineer Jermaine McBean. After being charged with manslaughter, Peraza was the first cop in Florida to claim self-defense under Stand Your Ground, which says a "person" can use deadly force if they fear for their safety. Just like that, the charge was dismissed.