Underground Create Map Showcases Fort Lauderdale's Creative Hotspots, Offers Discounts

Greater Fort Lauderdale is blossoming into an uber-hip destination right before our eyes. Sure, we’ve always had the Spring Break hotspot reputation, eclectic beach towns and sunny vibe going for us. But, now, we’re heading in a wildly new, creative and edgy direction. From murals in Hollywood to Pompano’s growing base of one-of-a-kind galleries to F.A.T. Village’s colorful boom, there is no ignoring it.
And, now, there’s a resource — for locals and visitors alike — for exploring anything and everything in Fort Lauderdale's creative scene.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Film, Music, Fashion & Create division recently launched its first ever Underground Create Map. It’s a tool showcasing Broward County’s art walks, music events, trendsetting galleries and eateries, funky happenings, and everything in between. The tool also outlines Underground Stops, or U-Stops, along trolley lines that are particularly dense in the aforementioned establishments.
“We wanted to ensure this wasn’t just about art or one component, but bringing forth that emerging creative scene and all Broward County has to offer,” said Noelle Stevenson, Vice President of Film, Music & Entertainment for the CVB’s Create division. “It really was a great time to come up with this initiative as we have so much to offer within our destination already. It’s a very different time for Broward County.”
In total, according to Stevenson, the Underground Create portal boasts more than 1,000 entities and will be updated regularly. The bureau has also created an Underground Create Pass (UCP), offering discounts and unique experiences at spots featured. This pass is similar in nature to its existing Underground Music Pass, offering free drinks at select concert venues, bars and more. You currently must request a pass from the CVB to obtain one.
“How does all of this move forward?” said Stevenson. “It can only grow... knowing and anticipating many more similar, creative venues that are attracting buzz and coming to the destination.”
To explore or request the Bureau's Underground Create Map, visit sunny.org/create.
