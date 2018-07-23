Underground Create Map Showcases Fort Lauderdale's Creative Hotspots, Offers Discounts

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Film, Music, Fashion & Create division recently launched its first ever Underground Create Map of the city's arts and cultural scene.

Greater Fort Lauderdale is blossoming into an uber-hip destination right before our eyes. Sure, we’ve always had the Spring Break hotspot reputation, eclectic beach towns and sunny vibe going for us. But, now, we’re heading in a wildly new, creative and edgy direction. From murals in Hollywood to Pompano’s growing base of one-of-a-kind galleries to F.A.T. Village’s colorful boom, there is no ignoring it.

And, now, there’s a resource — for locals and visitors alike — for exploring anything and everything in Fort Lauderdale's creative scene.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Film, Music, Fashion & Create division recently launched its first ever Underground Create Map. It’s a tool showcasing Broward County’s art walks, music events, trendsetting galleries and eateries, funky happenings, and everything in between. The tool also outlines Underground Stops, or U-Stops, along trolley lines that are particularly dense in the aforementioned establishments.