FPL Works to Restore Power After Storm Batters South Florida

As of 8:30 a.m., the power company's outage tracker showed more than 58,000 Miami-Dade residents and more than 25,000 Broward residents without electricity.
"We are currently working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to customers following severe weather that impacted parts of South Florida. Please be patient, stay safe, and away from FPL equipment," Florida Power and Light said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that severe wind will persist through the morning, with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind gust of more than 80 mph was reportedly recorded in the Florida Keys.
"Dangerous winds this morning along coastal Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach county," NWS wrote.
More than 7.5 inches of rain was recorded at NWS Miami's weather station on November 15, with additional rain falling in the early morning hours. Streets in several Miami-area neighborhoods were flooded during the morning commute. Video posted by hurricane expert Eric Blake showed downed trees and smashed cars in an upscale neighborhood near Flamingo Park, scenes that appeared to rival tropical storm-level damage.
Veteran Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel called it "Miami's wettest day in over 11 years."
The unceasing rainfall yesterday put Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities on edge, as residents have fresh memories of historic April 2023 flooding caused by a deluge of more than twenty inches of rain in six hours. During the April storm, Fort Lauderdale received rainfall equal to roughly a third of its annual average, contributing to the city being crowned as the wettest major municipality in the U.S. so far for 2023.
Damage in Miami Beach from last nights non-tropical storm- near Meridian and Flamingo Park @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/Q4AR5J9hoP— Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) November 16, 2023
The November 15 deluge reportedly pushed Fort Lauderdale's annual rainfall total to 102 inches, 40 inches above average and just shy of the city's annual precipitation record.
Broward County schools and courts were shuttered Thursday.
As the strong low-pressure system that moved eastward through South Florida lumbered offshore, the rain largely subsided Thursday morning. Radar estimates from the South Florida Water Management District indicate that the northern Florida Keys and areas around the southern Everglades received more than 12 inches of rain.
Downtown #Miami's #Brickell neighborhood experiencing significant #flooding as over 7 inches of rain and #kingtide prevented water receding from city streets overnight. #FLwx @CNN pic.twitter.com/FU2q9S3bS2— Derek Van Dam (@VanDamCNN) November 16, 2023
As of 9:30 a.m., PowerOutage's tracker showed more than 100,000 Florida residents without electricity.
The City of Miami had pumps in place Thursday from Morningside Park to Brickell to Northwest 40th Court at 4th Terrace. Meteorologists warned that standing water on streets would potentially recede more slowly because the storms coincided with the king tide.