Here's Inter Miami CF's 2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule

The 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season will kick off in South Florida when Inter Miami CF plays the Chicago Fire FC on February 26 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
On Wednesday, Inter Miami CF unveiled the 34-match schedule, and just in time for Inter Miami CF fans to pencil them into those crisp new dog and kitten calendars.
The team also announced that ESPN+ will stream all regional broadcasts nationally, out-of-market, in the U.S., and any nationally televised matches not aired by an English-language network will be streamed live on Twitter.
Coming off of a 2021 rollercoaster campaign that resulted in a 12-5-17 record (41 points), Inter Miami CF looks to improve on its performance — especially in the goals-scored department (just 36 goals in 34 games last season) — in hopes of competing for a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs scheduled to take place in November.
Led by head coach Phil Neville, Inter Miami prepares to bring a new year of fútbol to DRV PNK Stadium with an exciting roster of players, including team captain and 2021 Inter Miami Most Valuable Player Gregore, the club’s 2021 leading scorer and assist provider Gonzalo Higuaín, and the recently signed new star power Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota.
Below, you will find a list of every scheduled home and away game for Inter Miami CF this season.
2022 Home Games
Saturday, February 26: Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, March 12: Los Angeles Football Club
Saturday, April 2: Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, April 9: New England Revolution
Sunday, April 24: Atlanta United
Saturday, May 14: D.C. United
Sunday, May 22: New York Red Bulls
Saturday, May 28: Portland Timbers
Saturday, June 25: Minnesota United FC
Wednesday, July 13: Philadelphia Union
Saturday, July 16: Charlotte FC
Saturday, July 30: FC Cincinnati
Saturday, August 13: New York City FC
Saturday, August 20: Toronto FC
Sunday, September 4: Orlando City SC
Tuesday, September 13: Columbus Crew
Sunday, October 9: CF Montréal
2022 Away Games
Sunday, March 6: Austin FC
Saturday, March 19: FC Cincinnati
Saturday, April 16: Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, April 30: New England Revolution
Saturday, May 7: Charlotte FC
Wednesday, May 18 Philadelphia Union
Sunday, June 19: Atlanta United
Monday, July 4: FC Dallas
Saturday, July 9: Orlando City SC
Saturday, July 23: New York City FC
Wednesday, August 3: San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, August 6: CF Montréal
Saturday, August 27: New York Red Bulls
Wednesday, August 31: Columbus Crew
Saturday, September 10: Chicago Fire FC
Sunday, September 18: D.C. United
Friday, September 30: Toronto FC
Inter Miami CF. Inter Miami CF plays its home games at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale. For season tickets or to register for single-game tickets, visit intermiamicf.com.