Blink and You'll Miss Fort Lauderdale-Born Logan Sargeant's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Debut

That was the question on viewers' minds as Season 6 of the popular Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive — the show that made Americans care about Formula 1 auto racing — premiered last week. While many were hyped to finally see a U.S. driver featured in a show about a sport dominated by Europeans, they were soon disappointed, as Fort Lauderdale native Logan Sargeant got only a scant few seconds in the spotlight.
Clad in a striking blue Williams Racing jacket, the dapper driver doesn't even appear until the season's fourth episode.
"I'll be giving my everything for everyone here and, um, I have a lot to learn for myself," the 23-year-old newcomer vows to a room filled with Williams Racing team members, including fellow driver Alex Albon of Great Britain. "I think as a team, we’re moving in the right direction.”
After that? Nada, aside from a quick introduction and brief cameo in episode nine of the ten-episode season.
True, Logan Sargeant had a rocky first season — so much so that F1's PR machine describes him as "a [rare] commodity — a driver whose performances both fall and rise, often in the same weekend." And true, he doesn't have a following to match Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.
But as the worldwide circuit's lone U.S. driver and one of a handful of new faces on the grid, fans expected to see more of Sargeant.
"The complete disregard of the existence of Logan Sargent in two entire episodes (E3 & E4) of the new season of #DriveToSurvive about the battle between Williams and Haas is hilarious and a bit sad," one user tweeted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "I mean I understand he's ass but damn."
Another user quipped that Logan's appearance was eclipsed by the screen time dedicated to Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver George Russell's crash at the Singapore Grand Prix.
"Watching [Drive to Survive] just to yell 'LOGAN' every time half of his face is in the background of a frame," wrote a third.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Sargeant moved to Europe as a teen to pursue his racing dreams. He proved himself a winner in the Formula 2 championship, where he secured three podium finishes in 2022. He made his Formula 1 debut with the British F1 team Williams Racing in March 2023 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he finished 12th.
Months later, in May, he returned to his childhood stomping grounds in South Florida for the Miami Grand Prix.
In December, Williams Racing announced that Sargeant will remain with the team for the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Although Sargeant now lives in London, he reportedly grew up watching NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon and fishing off Florida's coast with his family and friends.
He roots for his hometown NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Florida Panthers. And like many South Florida natives, he has a favorite seaside eatery: Cafe Martorano in Fort Lauderdale.