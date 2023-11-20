Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Jalen Ramsey Seals Dolphins Win Over Raiders with Two "Out of Control" Interceptions

A high-flying Jalen Ramsey showed he's back in full swing.
November 20, 2023
Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023.
Jalen Ramsey intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Share this:
Rarely does an NFL team attribute a victory to a solitary offseason acquisition, but Jalen Ramsey's stellar two-interception display, culminating in a spectacular game-sealing interception in the endzone, undeniably strengthens the case for the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier.

In a game where the Dolphins' offense absolutely could not get out of its own way, the defense stole the show, led by its cornerback cornerstone, Jalen Ramsey, in a 20-13 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ramsey the Ball Hawk

The first Ramsey interception came in the third quarter and was of the eye-popping variety. Ramsey, keenly aware of all downfield threats, even in a full backpedal, cut in front of a Raiders wide receiver, dove head-first, and snatched an Aidan O'Connell pass to end a drive that seemed destined to give the Raiders the lead. 

After missing the first seven games of the season while recovering from a meniscus tear suffered during training camp, Ramsey's knee is fully healthy. (If it's not, opponents would hate to see what he looks like at one hundred percent.)
The electric pickoff even had Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in awe. He later commented that both of Ramsey's interceptions would have received a "10" from the Olympic judges.

Speaking to the media after the game, McDaniel said of Ramsey's game-changing plays that "both interceptions were out of control in difficulty level." Indeed, they were out of control. Both literally and figuratively.

Game, Blouses

There could only be one way to end the hard-fought, messy contest: with the most insane and acrobatic Jalen Ramsey move possible. With the Raiders creeping on the Dolphins' doorstep, preparing to send the game into overtime, O'Connell tossed the ball deep into the endzone, only to be thwarted by a flying Ramsey hawk, the rarest bird of them all, which snatched the pass out of the sky.

Ramsey took the ball from the highest point of his leap, like a shark breaching the ocean. He stayed down for a moment after falling on his prey but returned moments later to celebrate the win with the Hard Rock Stadium crowd.

What's Next

After a trip to Germany to play the Chiefs and a subsequent bye week, the Dolphins were back within the familiar confines of Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since late October for a match-up against the Las Vegas Raiders that felt like a launchpad for the second half of the season. Entering the game 6-3, and with the rest of the AFC East struggling, Miami had a chance to take a stranglehold on the division and AFC playoff home-field advantage — and they did just that.

Now 7-3 and firmly ahead of the Buffalo Bills for first place in its division, Miami will welcome the New York Jets to Hard Rock Stadium for a rare Black Friday game that begins at 3:00 p.m. — all-around weird.

Matchups against two more languishing teams, the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, follow on the 'Phins schedule, offering Ramsey more easy prey and opportunities to sink his claws into the pigskin.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

Florida Supreme Court Appears Not to Buy Moody's Challenge to Recreational Marijuana Amendment

Marijuana

Florida Supreme Court Appears Not to Buy Moody's Challenge to Recreational Marijuana Amendment

By Carlos Miller
Pro-Palestine Groups Protest Israeli Arms Supplier at Boca Raton Office

Government

Pro-Palestine Groups Protest Israeli Arms Supplier at Boca Raton Office

By Alex DeLuca
VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

Police

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

By Alex DeLuca
New Times to Host First Members-Only Event on November 30 at Bakehouse Art Complex

Membership

New Times to Host First Members-Only Event on November 30 at Bakehouse Art Complex

By Tom Finkel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation