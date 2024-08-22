 Kai Trump Commits to University of Miami Golf Team | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Commits to University of Miami for Golf

"I would like to thank my grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."
August 22, 2024
Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, stands at the podium at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kai Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, stands at the podium at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Andrew Harnick/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, whom he recently called "sexy," has verbally committed to play golf at the University of Miami.

On Sunday night, Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, announced her verbal commitment to the team, thanking the former president and her grandfather, Donald Trump, for giving her "access to great courses."

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she posted on Instagram. "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point."

Born in New York City, Kai moved to Jupiter when she was 13. She attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County alongside fellow golf superstar Tiger Wood's son Charlie.

She is the oldest of five children whom Trump Jr. fathered with his then-wife Vanessa during their 13-year-marriage, which ended in 2018.

Kai found herself in the spotlight last month after she spoke on the third night of the Republican National Convention to talk about "the side of my grandpa that people don't often see" and their shared love for golf. Before she took the stage, her father filmed a TikTok video of the pair getting their hair and makeup done when he made a strange comment about his 17-year-old daughter.

@donaldjtrumpjr

Kai Trump coming up at the RNC - let’s go!

♬ original sound - donaldjtrumpjr
"Kai, what do you think,” Don Jr. asked his daughter in the video. "Getting makeup make me look sexy like you?"
