Lawsuit: City of Lauderhill Stonewalled Haitian Flag Day Celebration

Lauderhill residents Frandy Cardichon and Juvenia Mackensie began planning a Haitian Flag Day celebration a full year before the holiday. In May 2017, they submitted a permit application to the city; coordinated with vendors, businesses, and bands; and began advertising and promoting the event.

But as the May 18, 2018 festival approached, the City of Lauderhill stonewalled them, the two say. First, they were told that their application had been lost and then that city police officers were unavailable to staff the event. Ultimately, after filling out a new application and arranging for state troopers to step in, the city said the organizers would have to fork over $15,000.

Now Cardichon and Mackensie are suing Lauderhill. They claim the city discriminated against them by breaking its normal event procedures and trying to block the event — simply because they wanted to celebrate Haiti.