LeBron James Plans to Open Unknwn Flagship Store in Miami

You can take LeBron James out of Miami, but you can't take Miami out of LeBron James. That seems to be the case for the former Heat all-star — and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He'll finally open his long-awaited concept store in December, just in time for Miami Art Week.

Announced via a press release Tuesday, Unknwn will open at 261 NW 26th St., across the street from Wynwood Walls. An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but Art Basel kicks off December 5, with The Wynwood Shop hosting both artists and designers, showing some of the latest fashion collections. Carrying a stock of "covetable sneakers, collectible items, contemporary ready-to-wear, and designer apparel," Unknwn will join other men's retailers such as Base and OFY, albeit with an unbeatable assist in terms of star power.

This is the first news about the space since the lease signing was reported last year. Unknwn, founded by James and business partners and childhood friends Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr., first opened at Aventura Mall in 2011, during LeBron's four-year, two-NBA championship run with the Miami Heat. Currently with the Lakers, James lives in Los Angeles, while Kanfer and Walker reside in Miami.

The new Wynwood store, the brand's first standalone location, will expand its footprint in a huge way — by about 10,000 square feet, to be specific.

Three thousand square feet will go to retail space, while another 4,000 square feet are reserved for a courtyard that will host events. The gargantuan space will also include an indoor photo studio, "personal shopping by appointment," and even a "water feature." Wall space has also been reserved for murals from international artists, because this is Wynwood after all.

To celebrate the new store, Unknwn will relaunch its e-commerce site and smartphone app. The store will also hold a series of events during Miami Art Week to tease the opening.

It will be interesting to see how the new store sets itself apart from others in Wynwood's shopping environment. The brand carries a mix of streetwear and high fashion such as Yeezy, Commes des Garçons, Nike, Thom Browne, Maison Margiela, and Nike. Will Unknwn make a slam dunk or hit the showers? We won't know until tip-off in December, but here's hoping it goes hard in the paint.