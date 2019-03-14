Despite Talk of Human Rights, Rubio and Scott Vote to Prolong America's Hideous War in Yemen

According to Human Rights Watch, the Saudi attack on Yemen has sparked the single worst humanitarian crisis in the world right now. Children are starving to death, cities lie in ruins, and a cholera outbreak is ravaging the poverty-stricken nation. Innocent people live in constant fear they will be vaporized by a drone strike or missile.

The devastation is America's fault. Since the war began, the United States has aided its Saudi allies by refueling Saudi warplanes and supplying the kingdom with all sorts of weapons and military support.

And despite Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott painting themselves as crusaders for human rights in their quest to oust Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, both voted yesterday to prolong America's involvement in the incomprehensibly brutal and unnecessary war.