Despite COVID Precautions, a Doral Amazon Warehouse Worker Describes an Environment That Allows the Virus to Spread

Inside a massive warehouse a few blocks from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Doral, hundreds of Amazon employees gather and sort thousands of packages, readying them for delivery throughout Miami-Dade County. It's a brutal working environment, according to a seasonal temporary employee we'll call "Joanna."

"It's not a cushy job," says Joanna, who spoke with New Times on the condition that her real name not be published because she fears losing her job for talking to the media. "You are constantly unloading trucks, moving boxes, and running from one end to the other. Even though there are team leaders yelling at you to put your mask on and maintain social distance, it's still very hard to do."

Joanna, 36 years old and a Miami native, is one of more than 13,000 Floridians employed by Amazon, which has built up a large footprint in the Sunshine State over the past decade. In addition to the fulfillment center at 3200 NW 67th Ave. where Joanna works, the second-largest retailer (behind Walmart) operates a half-dozen more distribution facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward, including a gargantuan 800,000-square-foot warehouse at Opa-locka Executive Airport that employs more than 1,500 workers.

As the multibillion-dollar online shopping center reaps ever-more new business amid the coronavirus pandemic, employees like Joanna are sharing their experiences about COVID-19 outbreaks at distribution centers. In April, the Miami Herald reported that eight workers had tested positive, as well as two employees at the Amazon fulfillment center where Joanna is stationed.

Joanna earns $15 an hour working three five-hour shifts a week. She says more than two dozen employees have gotten COVID-19 since she began working at the Doral distribution center in the spring.

The coronavirus roulette wheel landed on her number for the first time during the second week of July.

"When I came back from break, they checked my temperature and it was over 100," she says. "They took my temperature again two more times and it was still over 100. They told me I couldn't come back in, but that I would get paid for the rest of my shift."

She says she was told that regardless of whether she developed symptoms, she wouldn't be allowed to return to work for 14 days. Amazon did not require her to get a test for the virus, but she opted to get one anyway. Nevertheless, she says, "While I was at home, I got an email alert that they had confirmed me for coronavirus. That was ridiculous because I had not even gotten my test results back."

During her Amazon-compelled quarantine, Joanna worried she wouldn't be paid for the time she was missing. "I really don't know how the company functions because I went so many days without anyone contacting me," she confided at the time. "It's absurd. It created more anxiety about my job security and if I will get paid for the time I have been off, because I felt fine."

On July 21, despite the fact that her test results had not come back from the lab, Joanna returned to work. Amazon paid her for the shifts she'd had to miss.

But eight days later, the company placed her in quarantine again, informing her that she'd come in contact with a fellow worker who'd tested positive.

Far From a Path to Wealth

Joanna's ordeal came at a time Amazon is scaling up again in South Florida. The company cut a deal with Miami-Dade County in July to pay $22 million for a vacant site near Homestead where Amazon plans to build a fulfillment center bigger than its Opa-locka behemoth. The company is rumored to be eyeing another distribution facility that could be built on land owned by the Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to The Real Deal. More recently, Amazon announced it was looking to hire 1,300 workers. "These are great jobs for people looking for variety," reads a company press release. "Hundreds of additional locations are opening by the end of the year to serve customers during what is expected to be their biggest peak season ever."

But landing an Amazon gig is far from a path to wealth.

A widowed single mother, Joanna had turned to Amazon after she was laid off from her full-time job in March. Her seven-year-old daughter receives death benefits from Joanna's late husband, but that doesn't cover the bills. In fact, shortly after signing on with Amazon in May, Joanna realized she'd have to pick up extra shifts whenever she could in order to make ends meet.

At the warehouse, she says, supervisors constantly patrol the 130,925-square-foot facility, screaming at employees to keep their masks on and maintain a six-foot distance from one another. Per company protocol, markings have been taped on the floor to delineate proper social distancing. Employees are able to clock in via cellphone, employee meetings no longer take place on the warehouse floor, and shift schedules and break times are staggered to limit the number of people entering and exiting the facility.

Despite the precautions, the working environment and the pressure to process packages as quickly as possible has allowed coronavirus to spread in the fulfillment center, Joanna says.