 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Brian Flores on the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Brian Flores on the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Photo by Eric Espada / Getty Images

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Lost His Mind After Officials Handed Jets the Win

Ryan Yousefi | December 9, 2019 | 1:29pm
AA

The 2019 Miami Dolphins season was, for all intents and purposes, long over before yesterday's loss to the New York Jets. But don't tell that to Fins head coach Brian Flores, who was BIG MAD after a late pass-interference call handed the Jets a 22-21 win.

Initially, there wasn't a flag called on the play, meaning the Jets would face fourth down and 17 yards well out of field-goal range with the Dolphins up 21-19. The officials decided to review the play, however, and changed their minds.

During the review and after the winning field goal, Flores proceeded to blow a gasket. If a child is hovering over your shoulder while reading this article, now might be the time to ask for a glass of water.

After the game, Flores was in no mood to talk about the controversial "horseshit" call. Additionally, cornerback Nik Needham, who drew the penalty, had few words for the call that gave the Jets an automatic first down and new life on the game-winning drive.

Anyone who thinks the Dolphins coaching staff and players are in the business of throwing football games in the name of tanking hasn't been paying attention this season. But yesterday was the most glaring example of how much these seemingly meaningless games mean to the Fins' first-year coach and his hodgepodge roster. With that being said, the 3-9 Dolphins' loss to the 4-8 Jets means Miami has all but assured itself a Top 10 draft pick, likely ahead of the now 5-8 Jets.

Nonetheless, losing to the New York Jets always sucks. It hurts even more when the officials hand it to them.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >