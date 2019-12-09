Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Lost His Mind After Officials Handed Jets the Win

The 2019 Miami Dolphins season was, for all intents and purposes, long over before yesterday's loss to the New York Jets. But don't tell that to Fins head coach Brian Flores, who was BIG MAD after a late pass-interference call handed the Jets a 22-21 win.

Initially, there wasn't a flag called on the play, meaning the Jets would face fourth down and 17 yards well out of field-goal range with the Dolphins up 21-19. The officials decided to review the play, however, and changed their minds.

During the review and after the winning field goal, Flores proceeded to blow a gasket. If a child is hovering over your shoulder while reading this article, now might be the time to ask for a glass of water.

here's a look at the pass interference call that inevitably cost the #dolphins sunday's game. pic.twitter.com/YrEgNGkkbl — josh houtz (@houtz) December 9, 2019

Brian Flores not a happy man with the overturn. And with good reason. It cost his team the game. pic.twitter.com/ZkoUsyCjWL — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 8, 2019

Brian Flores was HOT after the Dolphins lost



“Hey that’s a horseshit call!” pic.twitter.com/YW1UBJfhxa — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 8, 2019

Pretty clear what Brian Flores told the official the moment the game ended.



“That was a horse^%* call.” pic.twitter.com/nA6Ely0Vix — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 8, 2019

After the game, Flores was in no mood to talk about the controversial "horseshit" call. Additionally, cornerback Nik Needham, who drew the penalty, had few words for the call that gave the Jets an automatic first down and new life on the game-winning drive.

Here's what Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said when asked about the controversial pass interference call on Needham. pic.twitter.com/wAfVTGergf — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) December 8, 2019

Nik Needham: "We fought our ass off, 60 minutes of strong, hard football. Fought back from halftime down a little bit, came back, was up and we lost on a call. It's trash, I'm not going to lie." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 8, 2019

Anyone who thinks the Dolphins coaching staff and players are in the business of throwing football games in the name of tanking hasn't been paying attention this season. But yesterday was the most glaring example of how much these seemingly meaningless games mean to the Fins' first-year coach and his hodgepodge roster. With that being said, the 3-9 Dolphins' loss to the 4-8 Jets means Miami has all but assured itself a Top 10 draft pick, likely ahead of the now 5-8 Jets.

Nonetheless, losing to the New York Jets always sucks. It hurts even more when the officials hand it to them.