Internet Rallies Behind Dolphins Fan After Missed Connection

After the Miami Dolphins' win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Omar Sicle took to social media to find the woman who was sitting next to him at Hard Rock Stadium during the game.
"Anyone know where I can find this girl from section 347 row 5," Sicle wrote.
The 20-year-old had to rush out of the stadium to get his friends to the airport and realized he had never asked for the mystery woman's number after taking a photo with her. He tells New Times they had been chatting and celebrating together during the game.
Anyone know where I can find this girl from section 347 Row 5?#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Ol8vxmUgEl— Homie🇦🇷⚒️ (@TheHomiiie) October 15, 2023
"After the game, it was right at the triple zero on the clock when I took a selfie with the field in the background and the atmosphere going on. She kind of jumped in the background of it. I noticed like, 'Oh you want to take a selfie?' and we posed together." Sicle says. "My friends were already heading out because they needed to go. We were rushing out and that's when I kind of realized, 'Oh maybe I should have gotten her number or something to send it to her.'"
Sicle, who is a student at Miami-Dade College, did not think much of the post — he figured maybe one of his fellow Dolphins fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, might know her.
"I posted it as like a joke, 'Hey anyone know this girl from the game?'" Sicle tells New Times. "It just turned into the funniest thing."
To his surprise, the post immediately went viral with social media users and sports writers chiming in to try to help their boy out. As of the morning of October 18, more than 13 million people had viewed the post.
"Dolphins fans, please help out TheHomiiie," Sun Sentinel Dolphins beat reporter David Furones wrote. "He was at the 1-yard line but fumbled. Do you have indisputable evidence of her contact to overturn the call and help him score?"
"Twitter... Do your thing," Dolphins reporter and media personality Omar Kelly posted. "Hopefully, this is love and not stalking."
While some were disappointed that Sicle didn't shoot his shot when he took the photo, others were quick to share why Sicle is such a stand-up guy. Stories, fabricated with seemingly the best intentions, poured in about Sicle saving people and pets from burning buildings, donating his vital organs for patients in need, and performing various acts of gallantry.
Hey bro thanks for saving my family from that fire. Idk where we would be without you. You’re a true hero.— linka dunkums (@linka_dunkums) October 15, 2023
Sicle tells New Times his intentions were not purely romantic. He thought his missed connection post would be a fun way to meet some people for future Dolphins' games.
Thanks for the new heart and liver. Couldn't believe it when they said the homie is donating both to you. Thanks homie— Chris Blanchard (@954DolFan) October 15, 2023
"It was just a fun time at the game and if we do eventually talk, it can turn into just like friends and meet up for tailgating because I'm going to be going to the Dolphins games for years. I love being down here," Sicle says.
After his post made the rounds online, Sicle received a message from someone who said they were a family friend with the mystery woman. Sicle says the intermediary said he let her know about the post.
Meanwhile, another user announced the "infamous Dolphins girl from section 347" is "quietly observing the chaos from afar" and will surface if the team beats the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football on October 22.
Sicle emphasizes his post was all in good fun and that he's not swayed by the naysayers or critiques of his approach to the missed connection.
I am in direct contact with the infamous dolphins girl from section 347. She is quietly observing the chaos from afar. She is enjoying the online hooplah and will surface if the Dolphins take down the Eagles this upcoming Sunday night. @DavidFurones_ @OmarKelly @TheHomiiie… pic.twitter.com/566Rnxn5hn— Vødka Sara (@RubinSandwhichh) October 16, 2023
"It's sad that people would resort to that," he adds. "I'm just 20-years-old. I'm just trying to build a network. I've met a lot of people through Twitter. It's a fun community with Dolphins Twitter."
His message to the now-famous Dolphins' girl: "I invite her to come to a tailgate. We have a lot of people and have some fun. We're here to cheer for the Dolphins. They are off to a good start," Sicle says.