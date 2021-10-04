Dolphins Fans Boo Their Own Team During Third Consecutive Loss

It's just one of those seasons, Dolphins fans. And by one of those seasons, we actually mean a typical one.
Coming into Sunday's game against the 0-3 Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins were in desperate need of a win. After all, it had only been seven days since the team made one of the worst play calls in NFL history.
Instead, the Dolphins played so poorly that their own fans booed them into the tunnel at halftime.
The Dolphins eventually lost to the Colts 27-17, but few fans stuck around that long, most having departed midway through the fourth quarter.
And rightfully so. Dolphins fans deserve better. They were treated to a heaping plate of disappointment — the same meal they've been digesting on Sundays for the past 20 years.
If you didn't witness Sunday's debacle, you can get yourself up to speed on the effort Miami brought to the field by watching the play below. All that is missing is circus music.
Brissett throws to Albert Wilson for 10 yards on 3rd and 14... Punting unit comes out again. This is putrid. The boos are loud as the offense walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/hCWeNX693w— FinCuts (@FinCuts) October 3, 2021
These are your 2021 Miami Dolphins.
Yeah. That pretty much sums it up: Jacoby Brissett running for his life — backward, as in toward the Colts' end zone — then fumbling for what led to a game-sealing score. Absolutely amateur-hour stuff.
Wild sequence for Jacoby Brissett pic.twitter.com/AoCG4xLlC9— Alex👋 (@Dubs8o4) October 3, 2021
The loss drops Miami to 1-3 this season, the team's third consecutive defeat since beating New England in the season opener.
A playoff appearance seems far-fetched. At this point, we'd all settle for some competent football viewing each Sunday. That would be a nice start.
Unfortunately, the Dolphins draw a matchup with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady next weekend.
Don't boo your own team dolphins fans. Stay classy— Colts UK Fans Ʊ (@coltsukfans) October 3, 2021
We won't be holding our breath — or our boos.