Ryan Tannehill Just Might Play in the Miami Super Bowl, and Dolphins Fans Are Reacting

Remember Brian Dunkleman? He cohosted the first season of American Idol alongside Ryan Seacrest. Following the inaugural season, Dunkleman quit the show to move on to bigger and better things.

American Idol is now in its 17th season, was the number one show in America in its prime, and jump-started Seacrest's career to the point he's one of the wealthiest men in Hollywood.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has made the Miami Dolphins the Brian Dunkleman to American Idol's Ryan Seacrest. We've been Dunkleman'ed! You never go full Dunkleman!

The majority of Dolphins fans thought their former quarterback's January 4 takedown of the hated New England Patriots was fun and cute. But the Titans' and Tannehill's 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens yesterday — which will send Tennessee to the AFC Championship game — quickly became a bridge too far in the town of Regretsville.

It seems Tannehill is walking on sunshine and can do no wrong. For Dolphins fans, it's like watching an ex-girlfriend from high school grow up to be Scarlett Johansson.

For a franchise that's been in desperate need of a quarterback since the Backstreet Boys and N'Sync ruled TRL, watching the guy who spent seven unremarkable and playoff-winless seasons in Miami come within four quarters of Super Bowl LIV — which will take place in Miami — is extremely emotional and borderline gaslighting.

What's most triggering about Tannehill's flourishing in the arms of his new bae? It's the fact that he's doing so while piling up stats that look like the sort of numbers he put up in one quarter of garbage time in a 39-25 loss in Miami. Tannehill has won back-to-back playoff games throwing for a grand total of 160 yards. That's two games, eight quarters, 160 yards combined.

Dolphins fans reacted over the weekend. And by that we mean they spent all weekend firing off Tannehill takes spicy enough for the table on Hot Ones.

Dolphins fans watching Ryan Tannehill blossom into Joe Montana like

Dolphins fans watching Ryan Tannehill like

The Dolphins paying Tannehill to win a Super Bowl in Miami ...



for another team ...



is just

Dolphins paying Tannehill to take the Titans to the conference championship...

Dolphins Ryan Tannehill vs. Titans Ryan Tannehill

The Dolphins paid the Titans to take Tannehill and he became the best QB in the league and is in the AFC Championship.

Dias de luta / Dias de Glória

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans will play for the AFC title next Sunday in Kansas City against the Chiefs and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If the Titans somehow win that game, Dolphins fans can all go apologize to Tannehill in person while he's in Miami doing Super Bowl events.