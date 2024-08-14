Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Dares Olympian Noah Lyles to Race Him

Known for torching NFL defenses with his blazing-fast presence on the field, Hill is setting his sights on a new challenge: testing his speed against none other than Lyles, who's been dubbed the "world's fastest man."
It all kicked off when Lyles, fresh from his gold-medal victory in the 100-meter dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made headlines by questioning whether NBA champions should be called "world champions" since they only compete in the United States and Canada. That comment didn't sit well with many, and now Hill is stepping up to the plate — or rather, the track.
During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Hill didn't hold back.
"Noah Lyles can't talk after what just happened to him," Hill said, referring to Lyles' bronze medal win in the 200-meter dash while he was combatting COVID-19. "Then he wants to come out and pretend he's sick? That's a weak move. If you're going to call out NBA players, stick to what you know: track."
When host Kay Adams asked Hill if he'd be willing to race Lyles, Hill didn't hesitate.
"I'd beat Noah Lyles," Hill declared. "Maybe not by much, but I'd definitely win. And when I do, I'll throw on a COVID mask to make sure he knows I mean business."
Shots fired.
Hill recently had another would-be challenger — YouTube star IShowSpeed, who talked a big game about racing Hill. Hill, whose nickname is "Cheetah" for obvious reasons, was ready to call his bluff, but after the Dolphins star invited IShowSpeed to NFL practice to see how he'd do with the receivers, he never showed up, Hill says.
6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being "World Champs"... 👀🔊— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024
"Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track... I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)." @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX
Despite the IShowSpeed foot-race that never was, Hill's confidence is probably unshaken. He was recently named the best player in the NFL by the NFL Network and consistently ranks as the fastest player in the game.
Hill didn't stop at the Up & Adams interview. He took to social media to add a little extra fuel to the fire, posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I like me in a race 2028, I'm running," along with a picture of himself in a tracksuit.
I like me in a race 2028 I’m running.— Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2024
Lyles, who clocked a blazing 9.79 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Olympics, with a USA-themed manicure no less, has yet to publicly respond to Hill's challenge. However, in light of Hill's own 100-meter time from high school, this could be a tight matchup.
2028 calling my shot pic.twitter.com/46o8t2ofyk— Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2024
Sports Illustrated is reporting that Hill's personal best in the 100m was 10.19 seconds and 9.98 seconds with the wind behind him.
So, can Hill really outrun the Olympic champ? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: if these speed demons ever meet on the track, it will be the race of the century.