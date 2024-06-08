New Marlins Assistant GM Gabe Kapler Is a Viral TikTok Sensation (and a Hottie)

Upon joining the Miami Marlins as assistant general manager in December 2023, the former outfielder turned Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants manager adopted a new hobby.
Maybe it was a New Year's resolution.
Kapler, now 48, made his TikTok debut on New Year's Day, when he posted the first in a series of motivational speeches, which have since morphed into what can more accurately be called thirst traps — even as his Marlins have struggled mightily on the field, languishing in the cellar of the National League East division.
Kapler's first video was the TikTok equivalent of a bunt single, with the newly minted Miamian strolling through Brickell as he shares hints for a healthy 2024.
"My first TikTok video is five tips that will help you be healthier in '24 than '23," he proclaims.
In subsequent videos, Kapler films himself cooking, providing motivational tips, and getting dressed for the day. Last month, Kapler captured himself getting dressed in an all-black suit with Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" as his song choice.
The video garnered 1.3 million views and nearly 114,000 likes as women appeared to freak out over his dapper appearance.
@gabekapler
Whistle while you work♬ original sound - gabe kapler
"I can be coached," reads one representative comment.
As followers and comments continue to pour in, Kapler has leaned into the thirst-trap genre.
"Dear Santa, you have 207 days to put him under my tree," one TikTok viewer wrote.
@gabekapler
Whistle while you work♬ original sound - gabe kapler
Even as the love pours in, Marlins fans are sounding a more skeptical note.
"Seeing Gabe Kapler posting thirst traps for 50+ year old women on TikTok, and now I completely understand why he didn't work as an MLB manager," one wag posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Earlier this week, Ben Verlander, former MLB pitcher and current Fox Sports MLB analyst, chimed in.
"Didn't have Gabe Kapler posting TikTok videos of him getting dressed on my 2024 bingo card; alas, here we are," he added.
Selected as an outfielder by the Detroit Tigers in the 57th round of the 1995 MLB Draft, Kapler spent 12 seasons in the majors, playing for the Tigers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays, and earning a reputation as an astute hitter and strategist. His expertise led to a managing job with the Phillies in 2018-19, followed by a stint with the San Francisco Giants from 2020-23. In 2021, the Giants won a franchise-record 107 games, and Kapler was named NL Manager of the Year.
The Marlins politely declined New Times' request for a comment about their assistant GM's new side hustle.