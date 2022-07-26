Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Things To Do

Lawn Weekend: Mow the Grass at This Luxury Miami Home, Stay for Free

July 26, 2022 9:47AM

Stay at this South Florida home for free — all you have to do is mow the lawn (or not).
Stay at this South Florida home for free — all you have to do is mow the lawn (or not). Photo courtesy of Toro
"Spoil yourself, you deserve it!"

That might be what you tell yourself seconds before booking a short-term rental property for a Miami vacation. Justify it by the water views and luxury amenities that come with an ultramodern three-bedroom, five-bathroom house complete with a heated saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, and all the necessities for a perfect long weekend.

For that, you'd most likely drop two grand a night, easy. But a new property-rental platform is offering the opportunity to book this million-dollar South Florida property for free.

You'll just be doing it to the sounds of an autonomous robotic mower as it trims and sculpts the property's one-acre lawn while you lounge nearby.

It's no joke, but rather a new limited-time promotion called mowbnb, which has tapped Miami as one of its first bases of operation. The platform is designed to cater to money-savvy travelers willing to trade some light yard work for a complimentary, short-term stay.

Behind the new booking website is Toro, a Minnesota-based landscaping equipment company that is looking to promote its upgraded line of battery-powered products by offering would-be customers a way to, in essence, mow their way to a free vacation.

"It was important for us to create something that showed how easy it is to use our battery-powered 60V Flex-Force lineup of interchangeable yard-care tools and new robotic mower, so that people can get back to doing what they enjoy most over household chores," Toro vice president Greg Janey tells New Times.

This week, mowbnb will debut its "rental" platform, offering a lucky few the chance to book a luxury home in the Austin, Texas; Mooresview, North Carolina; Mountain View, California; the Hamptons on Long Island; and (drumroll, please) Wilton Manors.

The mowbnb extended-weekend stays will take place between August 4 and September 6. According to the official rules, bookings will be made available online beginning Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m. EDT and will stay open until each of the five properties is spoken for by an eligible entrant (i.e., one winner per property). Prizes do not include airfare or other transportation to or from the destination.

Each of the mowbnb properties features the usual range of state-of-the-art amenities you'd expect to find in luxury homes, from pools and jacuzzis to guest houses, outdoor kitchens, and — of course — some pretty immaculate lawns.

Each property will also be equipped with a full line of the company's latest energy-efficient cordless yard tools. They include hedge trimmers, edgers, and leaf blowers that share one interchangeable battery.

So, do you have to do the yard work?

Nah, says Janey.

"Right now, we’re focused on making the launch of this inaugural mowbnb booking platform a success," he explains. "But if consumers love it, who knows what the future holds?"
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Finally Seen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation