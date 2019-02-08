New Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Finally Approved By Congress

Fort Lauderdale's moldy, leaky federal courthouse is officially on its way out.

South Florida legislators today announced Congress has given final approval to spending $190 million on construction of a brand new facility.

Judges and attorneys have long complained of roof leaks, flooding and space constraints at the 40-year-old courthouse, which has a $20 million maintenance backlog.

Local officials have been calling for a replacement for years, but it wasn't until 2016 that the building ranked high on a federal committee's priority list, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“I am so thankful after years of hard work, we finally reached this last, crucial point in securing Congressional funding for a badly-needed, new federal courthouse,” Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

A 2016 study confirmed the issues raised for years by those who worked in the building. The study by the General Services Administration recommended the courthouse be replaced rather than repaired, saying it was the more cost effective option, the Sun Sentinel reported.

No time frame has been set for construction and a site has not yet been selected for the new facility. On possibility is a site on Andrews Avenue just north of Broward Boulevard near the main bus station.