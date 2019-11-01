A Jets Writer Is Very Much Regretting His Campaign to Hire the Ex-Dolphins Coach

Luckily for the Dolphins, Adam Gase will be standing on the other sidelines this Sunday.

Bad takes — they happen to the best of us. There is an entire Twitter account devoted to getting a good laugh at how wrong we all are when it comes to sports opinions. Sometimes, though, a take is so predictably bad, so outrageously hideous, that when said take inevitably backfires, we must, by Twitter law, gather to point it out.

Here, ladies and gentlemen, is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad take concerning former Miami Dolphins coach and current New York Jets coach Adam Gase that has backfired spectacularly in the face of Manish Mehta, a Jets beat writer for the New York Daily News.

Let's pull the receipts and watch as Mehta finds out in real time that a coach who went 24-31 with the Dolphins might not have been sent from Heaven to save the New York Jets. It's quite a journey.

It all began before Gase was hired, actually. In January — barely a week after the Dolphins' season had ended — Mehta penned an article to say that Gase, "a bright offensive mind and terrific leader," got a raw deal in Miami and would be the perfect man to lead the Jets.

"He's smart, confident and doesn’t put up with any B.S.," Mehta wrote. "He realizes that a rotten culture will destroy everything. He's got no time for knuckleheads. The Jets hit a home run by hiring Adam Gase to be their next coach."

Soon after the announcement, Mehta fired off a tweet that has become legendary among both Jets fans and Dolphins fans. We haven't checked the record books, but that seems like something that may have never happened in the history of time.

Rejoice, #Jets fans....



Your team got it right.



Adam Gase is a smart hire who will take Sam Darnold to the next level.



A bright offensive mind. Terrific leader.



Story: https://t.co/gNUVpz9UVA pic.twitter.com/MDj0XrhBQd — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 10, 2019

Fast-forward to this week's matchup between the Jets and Dolphins, Gase's first game against his former team. New York is a 1-6 football team that somehow seems more of a complete mess than the Dolphins, who have dedicated the 2019 football season to being as terrible as possible without making it completely obvious that such thing is the goal.

However, the Jets are not only a bad football team, but also they had a pu-pu platter of locker room drama, front-office tug-o-war contests, and all the textbook passive-aggressiveness that comes with Gase. Let's watch as Mehta finds out for himself what Miami Dolphins fans could have told him ten months ago: Gase ain't it, chief.

After the Jets started 0-3, you could tell Mehta began to doubt himself. Was he wrong? Could it be? WAS THERE EVIDENCE THE JETS HAD DID A WRONG?!

“Offensively, we were atrocious. As bad as it gets.”



Adam Gase was hired because he was supposed to be an offensive guru.



Jets have scored on 2 of their 36 drives this season. 11 offensive points in 12 quarters.



Embarrassing.



Story: https://t.co/zn78sxyRu1 pic.twitter.com/Jci8iRybBG — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 22, 2019

“It’s always somebody else’s fault.”



Did the Jets make a mistake by hiring Adam Gase?



Story: https://t.co/JTLIApEKZ9 pic.twitter.com/U1FAtMzZ6x — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 25, 2019

Adam Gase’s last six games as a head coach: 0-6.



Outscored 170-74.



Average margin of defeat: 16 points.



Last win: Dec. 9, 2018 (Week 14)... The Miami Miracle. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 24, 2019

Jets fans: How do you feel about this season? — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 4, 2019

After some positivity that the team would turn it around after the bye week, Mehta found himself back in his feelings as the Jets lost 31-6 to the Eagles to fall to 0-4. Poor Mehta. If only he would have listened.

Adam Gase's play-calling in the first two Jets drives has been embarrassing. Running Bell into a brick wall. A failed screen pass to Demaryius Thomas (It's not 2013 anymore).



And I don't know what that play call on 4th and 1 was.



What a joke. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 6, 2019

Adam Gase did a terrible job preparing the Jets today. A clinic in bad coaching.



Le’Veon Bell: ”We’ll break the huddle and guys were not getting lined up.”



Story: https://t.co/zOoTk5rYSC pic.twitter.com/CehHKddGbc — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 6, 2019

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson called Adam Gase an “innovator” who was “coaching football to where it’s going” after hiring him.



Gase is 0-7 in his last 7 games as a head coach.



Avg margin of defeat: 17 points.



Avg points scored: 11.



Gase’s offenses: 4 TDs in 28 quarters — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 7, 2019

As a Jets fan, how do you feel about Adam Gase as your head coach? — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 7, 2019

Insert the "This Is Fine" meme here.

Gase is not the savior. He is now who he was in Miami — an overrated so-called offensive guru who is spectacularly bad at handling his players and takes zero blame when his teams aren't successful. Let's watch Mehta get all the poison out:

Should the Jets fire Adam Gase?



There’s only one right answer to that question: https://t.co/ufqsaIww5Z pic.twitter.com/MvwNubfkWp — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 10, 2019

Adam Gase stumbled through his press conference. No accountability at all. Tried to pass the buck to “those guys” in the front office when asked about Kelechi Osemele.



He showed no leadership of any kind.



Embarrassing for the organization. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 24, 2019

Adam Gase: 24-31 as a HC



-He has as many double-digit losses (24) as total wins



-He loses by at least 2 TDs every 3 games



-He loses by 3 scores every 4 games



-He loses by 20+ points every 5 games



1-8 in last 9. Average margin of defeat: 19 pts



Story: https://t.co/c8g9fcYMsa pic.twitter.com/oJCb5b7UuT — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 26, 2019

Gotta call it like it is right now:



Adam Gase’s Jets are a disgrace to professional football.



Story: https://t.co/FPcokfnRsG pic.twitter.com/5VrD3s2ftU — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 28, 2019

Adam Gase dodging responsibility as the Jets leader. Does not want to talk about Christopher Johnson’s comment about the team being noncompetitive, Jamal Adams, trade deadline.



A cop-out, amateur move by a man who is not a leader in any way, shape or form. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 30, 2019

Adam Gase refuses to discuss anything except this week’s game against Miami.



Nothing about the trade deadline. Nothing about Jamal Adams.



That is the epitome of poor leadership. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 30, 2019

That was painful — but, like, a good pain. It hurts to watch someone find out Santa Claus isn't real, but the release of endorphins while watching it is truly worth it. Everyone gets one legendary, catastrophically bad take in their life (this writer thought Anthony Davis would be a terrible NBA player), but just because the government allots you one bad take doesn't mean the rest of us don't get to laugh at it.

The Jets are scheduled to take on the Dolphins this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Gase will be there just as he was last year. Luckily for the Dolphins, this time he will be standing on the other sidelines.

Sorry, Mehta. Dolphins fans tried to tell you.