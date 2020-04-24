 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
Looking back, getting Tua to Miami was sort of always meant to be.EXPAND
Looking back, getting Tua to Miami was sort of always meant to be.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Dolphins Fans React to Snagging Tua Tagovailoa, the Quarterback of the Future

Ryan Yousefi | April 24, 2020 | 1:31pm
AA

Last night, Miami Dolphins fans wanted one thing and one thing only out of the first round of the NFL Draft: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. If that didn't happen, Miamians' celebratory pots and pans would have been used for reasons far less wholesome.

Luckily, no one will be getting beaten with Abuela's rice pot or impaled by a wooden spoon. Lives were saved because the Dolphins did the right thing and selected Tagovailoa with the fifth pick.

It happened, Dolphins fans! Miami didn't screw it up this time! Marinate in the juices of these unfamiliar feelings of nonregret!

It was the biggest first-round in Dolphins history — one that included not one, not two, but three first-round draft picks. Since Brian Flores took over as head coach this past offseason, he and general manager Chris Grier have had Thursday, April 23, 2020, circled on their calendars. This year's NFL Draft would be the beginning of something special.

The Dolphins lit a fuse last night. The football buzz in Miami is back. One look at social media after the pick was made official tells the story: Fins fans are ready for the season to start tomorrow even if they can't attend a game in person.

Looking back, getting Tua to Miami was sort of always meant to be. As draft time approached, old Miami-related tweets Tua had posted in the past resurfaced. Usually, that might be a concerning thing, but not this time. Let's just say he's been a fan of Miami for some time. From his newest offensive weapon — DeVante Parker — to the rib rolls at Flanigan's, he is down with the 305.

The Dolphins weren't done, though. About an hour later, they used their 18th selection on USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson. Though the Dolphins might have been a little disappointed one of the higher-rated tackles didn't fall to them, Jackson is only 20 years old and thought of as a prospect with a huge upside that makes him an extremely intriguing pick and a nice insurance policy to protect Tua once he steps on the field.

With their final first-round pick, the Dolphins traded back from the 26th selection with Green Bay, giving the Fins a fourth-round pick and the 30th selection, which they used on Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The Dolphins now have 15 picks. They will not make 15 picks. Expect all of the wheeling and dealing tonight and Saturday afternoon. The Dolphins will likely come away with 11 players at most, so trading for 2021 picks or moving up for players they covet is almost assured.

And there you have it — an entire night of actual live sports that did not disappoint. For four hours, Miami Dolphins fans got a taste of normalcy, except it wasn't anything near normal because the team didn't kill their will to live. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.