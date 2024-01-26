Navigation
Drivin' Dirty: Filthy Florida License Plates Rejected in 2023

CONMAN 8, P00PIE1, and MR DUI were summarily denied by the license plate review unit.
January 26, 2024
Get your mind out of the gutter, Floridians.
Get your mind out of the gutter, Floridians.
With a new year ahead, it is time to look back at the nearly 600 personalized license plates that mischievous (perhaps insane?) Floridians tried to slap on their vehicles.

Every year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles compiles a list of personalized license plate submissions that were rejected for being obscene or otherwise objectionable. The state's Inventory Control Unit has the honor of scouring Urban Dictionary and catching up on the latest slang to ensure abuela does not encounter a filthy license plate on the highway and veer off the road in a state of moral shock.

Applicants have gotten creative over the years with submissions like HLN AUSS and HE1GH H0, but nothing gets past the watchful eye of the review unit.

From the Swifties to the hornballs to the possible criminals, here are some memorable and downright disturbing license plate submissions that were rejected in 2023. (Check out the complete list at the bottom of the article.)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

1. OG GNSTR
2. 75-M0B
3. 716 MFIA
4. 9 GL0CK
5. XC0N1
6. M0BSTER
7. CONMAN 8

Slightly Concerning

1. K1LLR
2. KIDNAPN
3. MURRDER
4. CAN KILR
5. MR DUI
6. I CUT U
7. DIESL0W
8. SH00T3R
9. CH0KAH

High AF

1. 0NMETH
2. 5N0RT
3. R U HIGH
4. ECXTASY

Swifties

1. SWIFTAF

Neighborhood Nazi

1. SWASTIK
2. TRNS KLR
3. DIC-TATR
 

Horny on I-75

1. VIBR8R
2. WETOUT8
3. 3SUMM
4. U69ME
5. SUKME
6. B1G RACK
7. ERECT10
8. PSY 0PNS
9. LOV SEX
 

Bodily Functions

1. 1FART
2. SHARTED
3. CUM M1N
4. P00PIE1
5. ICAME
6. SHITZ
7. SKID MKS
8. TURD

Honorable Mentions

1. SH3 NASTY
2. 0TW H0
3. 0LDASF
4. NAST1
5. SAY GAAY
6. 4 FCKSAK
7. ASSWUPR
8. LIL WEWE
9. SL0M0F0
PDF — PLP_Rejected_in_2023.pdf
Naomi Feinstein is a summer intern for Miami New Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Miami, where she is double-majoring in journalism and political science. She is also the senior editor of the UM student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein

