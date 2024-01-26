News Drivin' Dirty: Filthy Florida License Plates Rejected in 2023 CONMAN 8, P00PIE1, and MR DUI were summarily denied by the license plate review unit. By Naomi Feinstein January 26, 2024 Get your mind out of the gutter, Floridians. New Times graphic via graphic via Zazzle

Every year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles compiles a list of personalized license plate submissions that were rejected for being obscene or otherwise objectionable. The state's Inventory Control Unit has the honor of scouring



Applicants have gotten creative over the years with submissions like HLN AUSS and HE1GH H0, but nothing gets past the watchful eye of the review unit.



From the Swifties to the hornballs to the possible criminals, here are some memorable and downright disturbing license plate submissions that were rejected in 2023. (Check out the complete list at the bottom of the article.)



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

1. OG GNSTR

2. 75-M0B

3. 716 MFIA

4. 9 GL0CK

5. XC0N1

6. M0BSTER

7. CONMAN 8



Slightly Concerning 1. K1LLR

2. KIDNAPN

3. MURRDER

4. CAN KILR

5. MR DUI

6. I CUT U

7. DIESL0W

8. SH00T3R

9. CH0KAH



High AF 1. 0NMETH

2. 5N0RT

3. R U HIGH

4. ECXTASY



Swifties 1. SWIFTAF



Neighborhood Nazi 1. SWASTIK

2. TRNS KLR

3. DIC-TATR

Horny on I-75 1. VIBR8R

2. WETOUT8

3. 3SUMM

4. U69ME

5. SUKME

6. B1G RACK

7. ERECT10

8. PSY 0PNS

9. LOV SEX

Bodily Functions 1. 1FART

2. SHARTED

3. CUM M1N

4. P00PIE1

5. ICAME

6. SHITZ

7. SKID MKS

8. TURD



Honorable Mentions 1. SH3 NASTY

2. 0TW H0

3. 0LDASF

4. NAST1

5. SAY GAAY

6. 4 FCKSAK

7. ASSWUPR

8. LIL WEWE

9. SL0M0F0

