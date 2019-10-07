OUTShine Film Festival Brings Oscar Nominees to Fort Lauderdale

And Then We Danced follows the sexual awakening of Georgian dancer Melab, played by Levan Gelbakhiani (right).

Here’s the lowdown on Fort Lauderdale’s version of Miami’s twice-a-year OUTshine Film Festivals.

It begins Thursday, October 10, and runs eight days, featuring 33 award-winning feature flicks and inspiring debuts, plus 18 inventive shorts from 13 countries.

The celluloid array opens with the southeast premiere of Adam and closes October 20 at the Savor Cinema with And Then We Danced, directed by Levan Akin of Sweden.

You’ll definitely need a program to scan the plenitude of cinematic few offerings. If you check the schedule carefully, you may note a couple of the 33 films have actually been chosen as contenders or hopefuls for Academy Awards in 2020.

Those possibilities – and a bundle of other special film-related goodies – have brought smiles of joy to the face of Victor Gimenez, executive director of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival. “We’re especially excited for this year’s Fort Lauderdale edition and its unprecedented number of international award-winning and buzzworthy features.”

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, directed by Celine Sciamma, will be among the nominees for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars in February, he said. The film, which Sciamma describes as “special, not to be missed,” has already taken home a Cannes Film Festival Queer Palm, Best LGBT film recognition, and an award for Best Screenplay.

The aforementioned finale film, And Then We Dance, may also be in the running for the Academy's Best International feature. The film follows Merab, a dancer with the National Georgian Ballet, as he suddenly finds he's sexual attracted to the troupe's newest member and his chief rival. Merab's struggles, both within the dance troupe and at home, recall Moonlight and God’s Own Country.

Film festivals centered around the LGBTQ+ experience and within gay communities trace their history to the 1990s. Miami kicked it off in 1998 with a four-day gay and lesbian film celebration. Fort Lauderdale followed suit in 2008. Originally running at the same time, they were moved to six months apart so as not to conflict.

OUTShine Film Festival Fort Lauderdale will screen the comedy Adam on opening night. Photo courtesy of OUTShine Film Festival

Fort Lauderdale’s entry this year runs from October 10-20. OUTShine Miami 2020 is scheduled for April 16-26 next year.

Gimenez says he expects Fort Lauderdale's attendance will continue to increase. “The Fort Lauderdale Festival has grown about 15 percent a year. It has now expanded to eight days. Our end goal is to be the equivalent of the Miami event, which runs 11 days.”

Both movie arrays have the same mission, he said, “to inspire, entertain, educate and encourage a sense of community through international and culturally diverse media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the LGBTQ+ experience.”

“All the films tell the LGBTQ+ story. Some are lighter than others. Each year, for whatever reason, a sense of commonality develops. It’s nothing that’s planned.”

The theme emerging this year is a “fish-out-of-water state of affairs where characters move out of their comfort zones.”

The opening-night comedy Adam, directed by Rhys Ernst, takes that kind of turn. It's a lively coming-of-age comedy of errors that follows a young high-schooler as he navigates life, love and Brooklyn’s young LGBTQ+ community.

Opening night's screening will take place at the Museum of Discovery and Science’s AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater in Fort Lauderdale. A post-show opening night party will be held at Stache, with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment.

“We are trying to get the star of Adam, Nicholas Alexander, to attend the opening festivities,” Gimenez says. “It’s always nice to have a director or a lead for opening night.”

Closing night events include the presentation of the Vanguard Award, given to an up-and-coming performer who has come out as gay. This year’s recipient will be Haaz Sleiman, a Lebanese-American who has outed himself as gay man. A regular on the Jack Ryan TV series, he had roles on the cable show Nurse Jackie, The Good Wife, Covert Affairs, and 24. He played Jesus Christ in the National Geographic film Killing Jesus and will be seen in an upcoming Marvel Comics movie.

The IMAX 3D venue will be used only for opening night. All other films will be presented at the Classic Gateway Theatre, 1820 E. Sunrise Blvd., or the Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., in Fort Lauderdale.

Gimenez notes that while 95 percent of festival-goers are gay, “anyone would enjoy these films. A lot of the selections are from other film festivals or the art house movie circuit.”

The audience gets a chance to rate the films, and festival organizers certainly take these comments to heart.

OUTShine Film Festival. October 10-20 at various venuesg; mifofilm.com. Most screenings cost $13.