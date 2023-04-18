Photos: Fort Lauderdale Residents Assess Damage Wrought by Historic Flooding

On the morning of Wednesday, April 12, South Florida braced for a day of spring rains. Residents of Fort Lauderdale had little reason to suspect they were in for a deluge the likes of which comes around every 1,000 years.
While parts of Miami-Dade saw up to nine inches of rain that — predictably, if troublingly — inundated streets in flood-prone neighborhoods like Brickell and Edgewater, residents of Fort Lauderdale's own enclave of Edgewater 25 miles to the north suddenly found themselves swamped by nearly 25 inches of rain
in 24 hours.
"Driving on airboats through our streets was an interesting phenomenon," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis summed up
during a press briefing the following morning, during which he referred to the city as the Venice of Florida. "No city could have planned for this."
Large parts of the city have been underwater because of the unprecedented amount of rainfall," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis summed up in declaring a state of emergency the following morning. "Emergency management crews worked continuously through the night to attend rescue calls. I give my heartfelt thanks to the police officers, firefighters, public works employees, and other city staffers that worked hard through the storm."
Days later, many inhabitants of Edgewater and other Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods say their homes remain uninhabitable. We asked New Times
contributing photographer and Broward County resident Michele Eve Sandberg
to check in with residents and file a report in visual form.
click to enlarge
A tow truck removes a flooded car in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood on April 16, 2023.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Fort Lauderdale residents dispose of water-damaged furniture.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
A sign near the entrance to Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Next to that sign is an emergency pump that has been installed to remove the unprecedented inundation.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Jasmine Jacques is staying at a friend's place after the house she shared with a roommate was destroyed. Jacques says she doesn't understand why she pays a sewage fee in an area that lacks adequate storm drainage.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
A US Postal Service driver attempts to deliver mail in Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Streets remained flooded in Edgewood on April 16, 2023, four days after historic thunderstorms dumped nearly 26 inches of rain on the area in 24 hours.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Dayshawn Jones looks through broken blinds from inside the apartment he shares with his mother, Natasha.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Natasha Jones shares a photo of the inundation of the apartment where she, her son Dayshawn, and their dog Cookie have lived since October 2022.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Natasha Jones (right) with son Dayshawn and their dog Cookie. The apartment they rent was damaged by the mid-April flood.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Ashley Bright (right) says the flooding, which rose higher than the baseboards in their home, was caused by a lack of drainage. She, her husband Cedric (left), and their dog can't stay in the house, owing to the stench.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Edgewood resident Cedric Bright surveys the flood damage inside his home.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Inside Cedric and Ashley Bright's home
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Edgewood resident Eileen O'Connor says her home's flooring and wood furniture were destroyed in the flood.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Hanna Petrakis holds up a photo album she set out to dry.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Hanna Petrakis' flood-damaged belongings await the garbage collectors.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge
Outside the home of Robert Burns and Becky St. Clair. St. Clair says the floodwaters rose so high during the storm that she had to escape through a window with her two dogs and cat because she couldn't open the front door.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg