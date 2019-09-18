Seven Things to Do in South Florida This Weekend

This weekend offers arts and artists aplenty across Broward and Palm Beach counties. Doubly so with celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month in bloom.

Here are seven of the best things to do Friday and Saturday in South Florida.

Friday, September 20

The Arts Garage in downtown Delray Beach will again pay its respects to the island 90 miles off the coast of South Florida when it presents a concert Friday featuring a multi-talented Cuban-born artist.

Vocalist, composer, and recording artist Magela Herrera will perform her brand of sensual, vibrant, rhythmically diverse, and downright fun music Friday at 8 p.m.

Herrera, also a flute virtuoso and band leader, appears just six nights after Arts Garage hosted the Cuban musical group Cortadita in a concert that plumbed the history of melodies from Havana and its environs.

Herrera has established herself as a solo artist with fresh and bold new concepts to enhance the jazz idiom. On her 2019 debut album, Explicaciones, Herrera leads an ensemble of top Miami musicians through an eclectic mix of originals, jazz, and Latin standards and traditional favorites from her home country.

Over the years, Herrera has shared the stage with an extensive list of acclaimed international artists. She has also performed at the Oslo Jazz Festival, Oslo World Music Festival, Copenhagen Jazz Festival, the Lunatos Festival in Toronto, Miami Downtown Jazz Festival, and at jazz clubs and venues worldwide.

8 p.m. Friday, Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via artsgarage.org.

Saturday, September 21

Miramar Regional Park gets into the groove of Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday with the city-sponsored annual Latin Music Festival that includes dancing, food trucks, and vendors.

Performers include Rey Ruiz, Tito Swing, Lissette Morales, and Reinier Bonachea’s Orchestra. DJ Fito will also be on hand to provide even more music.

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar; 954-602-3178; miramarfl.gov. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art at Mizner Park joins museums across all 50 U.S. states Saturday to celebrate Museum Day, sponsored by the magazine Smithsonian.

Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity hosted by the D.C.-based publication. It’s a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address, but two people can visit the museum with the single voucher.

Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org. Free tickets via smithsonianmag.com.

A scene from When She Had Wings, now playing at Theatre Lab on FAU's Boca Raton campus. Photo by Niki Fridh

Theatre Lab at Florida Atlantic University is typically on the cutting edge of dynamic stage presentations, playwright workshops, and special events. Its latest production, When She Had Wings, is a tale that reaches both children and adults, and has drawn very positive reviews.

The play, by Suzan Zeder, is told in sound, movement, and words about a 9-year-old girl named B…. just plain B, like the letter, like the grade, who is about to turn 10 and is not happy about that. B knows, really knows, that before she could walk, she could fly. She is desperate to remember how before the dreaded birthday comes.

During a summer thunderstorm, B's treehouse is hit by lightning, and a mysterious stranger appears. She cannot speak except in strange squawks, single words, and occasionally the letters "KHAQQ" … the call letters of the plane Amelia Earhart was flying when she disappeared and was never found.

Is this creature a bird, an older woman escaped from a senior care unit, or could she possibly be Amelia herself? Together they must help each other remember how to fly … literally and metaphorically.

When She Had Wings. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (weekends through September 28), FAU Theatre Lab, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; 561-297-6124. Tickets cost $20 (free to children under 18 with adult admission) via fauevents.com.

The Arts Garage's second annual Garage Queens contest showcasing the art of drag. Photo courtesy of Arts Garage

Arts Garage in Delray Beach has dedicated the summer of 2019 to drag performances. The third Saturday of each month since June, the venue has hosted a pageant-style elimination contest for 12 drag queens and kings.

Every month, the audience and judges have voted to send three contestants packing until there is only one Garage Queen or King remaining.

That will happen Saturday night as the Arts Garage hosts the second annual Garage Queens event, showcasing the art of drag. The downtown entertainment spot will say goodbye to summer and hello to the winner from the dozen gender-bending favorites who entered the contest in June.

Let the glitter rain!

8 p.m. Saturday, Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357. Tickets cost $25 to $35 via artsgarage.org.

The Emmy-winning music of the hit cable series Game of Thrones is again on tour with its immersive outdoor concerts.

The tunes will be presented at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach Saturday night by musicians who started the tour September 5 in Syracuse and have mesmerized audiences in Chicago, Boston, Hartford, and Philadelphia, among other U.S. sites. The show, dubbed the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, will continue its cross-country tour until October 5, when it wraps up at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Now in its third year, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is being led by series composer Ramin Djawadi. Each performance will boast crowd-pleasing musical arrangements taken from the HBO series, including compositions from its eighth, and final, season.

The event also will be highlighted by state-of-the-art visual effects inspired by the world of Westeros.

8 p.m. Saturday, Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com. Tickets range from $33 to $445 via livenation.com.

BaCA's Caribbean Culinary History exhibition looks at how traditional items, preparations, and serving methods are used from island to island. Photo courtesy of Bailey Contemporary Arts

Bailey Contemporary Arts in Pompano Beach explores the culture of Caribbean food preparation with an exhibition from the Caribbean Culinary Museum. This touring collection, which explores food culture, features an array of historic culinary artifacts from around the Caribbean region.

“The Caribbean culinary culture has been influenced over the centuries with multiple nations adding to the distinct flavor of the islands’ rich cuisine” said Phyllis Korab, cultural affairs director. “The melding of different global styles makes Caribbean food preparation such a rich history lesson.”

The educational exhibition was developed by Taste of the Islands Experience and Jamaican native David Muir, an event organizer with Island Syndicate.

a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, through October 25, Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; 954-786-7879; baileyarts.org. Free admission.