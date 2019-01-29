Sheriff Tony Bringing in Former Coral Springs Cop Sean Zukowsky As Undersheriff

Much of the news surrounding Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony since his appointment by Governor Ron DeSantis on January 11 has concerned his sweeping the agency clean of former Sheriff Scott Israel's numerous cronies, Many were hired on the public dime from the world of politics.
Now Tony is bringing U.S. Marines Forces Reserve Lt. Col. Sean Zukowsky onto his command staff as undersheriff, or the number two man in command.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Zukowsky not only has a substantial military career. but also spent six years as a police officer in Coral Springs with Tony before leaving to become a deputy for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, where he has served as a public information officer and background investigator.
Greenville County sheriff's Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed the move. "We are very saddened to see him go. He was a tremendous asset," said Flood. "But at the same time we know the Broward County Sheriff's Office, as well as the citizens there, are very fortunate to have him in the leadership role that he's in."
Zukowsky, like Tony, brings scant law enforcement experience to an important position. The Sheriff 's Office has 5,400 employees, including more than 2,800 deputies. Asked whether Zukowsky has sufficient experience for the BSO position, Flood responded "He's a lieutenant colonel in the Marines and he oversees a battalion of a thousand troops, so yes."
Zukowsky has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Jordan. He has garnered decorations including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, according to the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Forces website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!