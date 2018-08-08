Video: Protesters Stage Mock Baby-Caging Outside Florida Private-Prison Office

Boca Raton's GEO Group — the single largest contractor for Immigration and Customs Enforcement — absolutely does not want anyone to accuse it of caging people or separating families. GEO is so upset by such allegations that it threatened to sue Dream Defenders, a Florida civil rights group, because the group planned a protest yesterday against the giant private-prison company.

Those empty legal threats didn't dissuade anyone from demonstrating against the company, which holds more than $400 million in ICE contracts. Activists marched into the street outside a GEO building in Boca Raton and unrolled a chainlink fence around a set of baby dolls — a mock baby-caging.

While GEO, formerly known as Wackenhut, does not operate the infamous migrant-child facilities in Texas where kids have been photographed sleeping underneath aluminum blankets in cages, the company does run the Karnes County Residential Center, an ICE detention facility in South Texas that detains children and includes classroom facilities for imprisoned immigrant kids. On August 2, fathers held inside that detention center announced they were going on a hunger strike and demanded to be released.