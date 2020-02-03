The Chiefs' Amazing Comeback and a Very Miami Halftime Show Capped a Perfect Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV lived up to its name, and Miami ended a week of perfectly executed hospitality. Come on back now, NFL, ya hear?

The culmination of the NFL season played out at Hard Rock Stadium last night in riveting fashion. Down 20-10, the Kansas City Chiefs scored three straight touchdowns in the last six minutes to win it all in shocking fashion, with a final score of 31-20. The fury of the Chiefs' offense was capped off by a game-sealing run by former Miami Dolphins third-string running back Damien Williams.

You read that right: The 49ers were up ten points with six minutes left, but they lost by 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the first time since 1970. Andy Reid finally wins his first title after 200-plus regular-season wins and two decades as a head coach in the NFL. Offense beats defense. Everyone wins (except the 49ers — they definitely lost).

Now that business is taken care of, on to recapping the Miami portion of the show: the halftime performance. From the moment Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were announced as the performers, everyone knew things would get spicy during intermission. But the performance exceeded spicy and entered levels of Miami seductiveness for which the rest of the nation was likely unprepared.

If you missed the performance and are wondering why we haven't mentioned Pitbull's portion of the show, we have some bad news. Pitbull, inexplicably, was not a part of the Super Bowl halftime performance. Yes, Mr. 305 — AKA Mr. Worldwide — was not afforded an opportunity to entertain in Miami's biggest global event.

So that's in the books. Just another weekend in Miami. Just another globally televised event at Hard Rock Stadium. No big deal. Let's do it again next year, the year after, and every year thereafter. It should be that way, really.