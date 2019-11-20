The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, November 22

Calling all open mic-ers. Next Door at C&I (which is also home to the always-awesome Brew Urban Café) is hosting its signature open mic night, Respek the Mic!, on Thursday. The get-together, by tradition, is a friendly celebration of diversity, positivity, and South Florida's wonderful range of cultures. To help you muster the courage to take the mic, the spot’s happy hour (with a variety of discounted beverages) will be extended from 5 to 8 p.m. If you want to perform, get there early as sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at C&I Studios, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Look at you – you deserve a nice meal. For that, the spot to be on Thursday is the dazzling DUNE at Auberge Residences in Fort Lauderdale. The beach-side spot will host a special Prisoner Wine Dinner crafted by executive chef Edgar Beas and featuring morsels like quail with chicory, arctic char with savoy cabbage and a Wagyu Striploin with parsnip, black trumpets, Périgord truffle and much more. Along the culinary journey, each dish will be paired with a Prisoner Wine Company wine. Cheers! 7 p.m. Thursday at DUNE at Auberge Residences, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; exploretock.com. Tickets cost $185.

Friday, November 23

When we talk about some badass ladies, Georgia O’Keeffe should always be a part of the conversation. On Friday, a new Living Modern exhibition opens up at Norton Museum of Art in WPB, showcasing everything that made the multifaceted artist spectacular, from her clothes, to her paintings to special photographs of O’Keeffe by the likes of Ansel Adams and Andy Warhol. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and select dates/times through February 2 at Norton Museum of Art, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; Norton.org. General tickets cost $18 with various discounts available.

That so-80s carpet and your old AF furnishings have got to go! For some inspiration, hit the Home Design & Remodeling Show all weekend long at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. In addition to exhibitors and visitors galore Carter Oosterhouse of TLC’s Trading Spaces will be on-site for a special “5 Rules of RenOVATION!” spiel as well as other special guests. 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; homeshows.net. Tickets cost $7.

By Friday at 5 p.m., you’re ready to either chill out our party. At the Whiskey Creek Hideout Beach Bash, the oceanfront spot is your oyster. On the chill front, there will be an oceanfront bonfire with tunes from Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs. If you’re wanting to turn it up a bit, there will be drink specials galore, cornhole and group volleyball games. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Whiskey Creek Hideout, 6503 N. Ocean Drive, Dania Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Saturday, November 24

Get moving for a good cause on Saturday morning. Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and The National Kidney Foundation of Florida (NKFF) have teamed up for the Fort Lauderdale Kidney Walk at Plantation Central Park. It’s totally free to walk and, if you register in advance, you can also help collect funds benefitting the Mourning Family Foundation and NKFF. 8 a.m. Saturday at Plantation Central Park, 9151 NW 2nd Street, Plantation; kidney.org. Admission is free.

It's hard to describe the awesomeness of this year’s Riptide Festival. On Saturday, The Killers, The 1975, The Revivalists, Judah & the Lion, Silversun Pickups and many more will rock. On Sunday, It’s Jimmy Eat World, Reel Big Fish, Switchfoot, Fuel, New Politics and a slew of others. Now in its fourth year, there will be a special fashion shindig with Queer Eye’s Tan France and culinary demos galore. One of the best weekends ever? 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; riptidefest.com. Tickets cost $35 to $199.

YouTube sensation Kerwin Claiborne brings his character-driven comedy to West Palm Beach Sunday. Image via Facebook

Sunday, November 25

If you’ve gone down a major YouTube comedy rabbit hole recently, you’ve probably seen some of Kerwin Claiborne’s hilarious clips. Or maybe you already know about his character-driven hilarity and are now searching for him? Regardless, he’ll hit Palm Beach Improv on Sunday, bringing his beloved characters Uncle Leroy, Ms. Kesha, and more with him. 7 p.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave. #250, West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

Monday, November 26

All-you-can-eat wings alert! OK, look, there are plenty of wing nights around here that have $1 wings and $1.50 wings. Is that really that great of a deal? On NFL game days (so, Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays), Dave & Busters has an Unlimited Wings offer for $19.99. In addition to all the wings you can possible consume, you also get an unlimited video game play card, making this deal that much more stellar. Make us proud and get eating! 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Dave & Busters, 3000 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood; daveandbusters.com.

Tuesday, November 27

Turn that frown upside down and let’s feel some of that holiday spirit, Grumpy McGrumpster! If you’re not full of holiday cheer by now, perhaps the Light Up the Beach celebration on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Tuesday night will help. Each year, to ring in the holiday season, there’s a holiday lighting ceremony in which a funky, outdoorsy snowman is lit up. What will the snowman be doing this year — kayaking? windsurfing? We’ll just have to wait and see. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; fortlauderdale.gov. Admission is free.