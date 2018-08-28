The Ten Best Labor Day Weekend Events in Broward and Palm Beach

Labor Day was created to honor the American worker. So, how are you going to celebrate this weekend?

Here in South Florida, we can go a number of different directions with this three-day opportunity. You can relax on the beach (or somewhere else incredibly tranquil) all damn weekend. Or, you can get lit AF. It’s up to you there, hardworking American.

Here are 10 options for you to explore this Labor Day Weekend.

EXPAND Brunch it up at The Balcony's 'White Out' affair on Sunday. Courtesy

1. White Out Brunch at The Balcony. Whether you are wildly hungover or have been saving belly-space for an awesome brunch, here you go. The Balcony’s White Out Brunch boasts an open bar with Nicolas Feuillatte French rosé and brut champagne, Cirque du Soleil performers and a lengthy list of drool-worthy hors d’oeuvres like St. Charles chicken and biscuits, beignets, oysters and coconut crusted French toast. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. $124.74 per person.

2. Salsa & Bachata Party at Fama Studios. Dance the night away and BYOB! Fama Studios will have the extensive dance space, an awesome DJ (DJ Rivera) and even some dominoes for a friendly game or two. It’s up to you to bring the salsa, bachata, merengue and cha cha moves. 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Fama Studios, 6600 NW 14th Street, Plantation; eventbrite.com. $8 admission.

Labor Day yoga on Fort Lauderdale Beach? Namaste. Courtesy

3. Yoga on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Does all of that pre-Labor Day work have you stressed out? It’s time for some namaste, people. Local yoga instructor Lisa Pumper will host a 60-minute Hatha Flow class on the beach, open to newbies, pros and everyone in-between. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, a towel, sun-protection items and some H20. 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday on Fort Lauderdale Beach near 900 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Suggested donation of $5 to $10.

4. Labor Day Fun Day at Logger’s Run Park. For the families out there, the Boca Raton Synagogue Young Leadership Committee has a shindig to check out. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Logger’s Run Park will play host to face-painting, bounce houses, balloon animals and arts and crafts. Cotton candy, popcorn, slushies and ice cream are included with admission! 1 p.m. on Monday at Logger’s Run Park, 11185 W. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; brsonline.com. $15 per family in advance and $20 day-of.



5. USA Bar Crawl’s Labor Day Weekend Crawl in West Palm Beach. If you’re looking to turn your LDW way the F up, this is a great option. USA Bar Crawl’s WPB crawl takes you to five different stops: Roxy’s Rooftop, Pawnshop, Banko Cantina, Sketch and The Loft. For $15, you get a free select drink at each stop. Cheers! 8 p.m. on Saturday, starting at Roxy’s Rooftop, 309 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. $15 to participate.



6. Do Not Sleep Labor Day with Danny Tenaglia, Darius Syrossian, and Jonathan Cowan. Labor Day weekend could mean an extra day to catch up on sleep. But who wants to catch up on sleep when you could take the extra hours to party 'til 4 a.m.? The Sunday night bash at the Epic Ballroom inside the Venue Fort Lauderdale begins at 11 p.m. and goes until the morning with sets by Danny Tenaglia, Darius Syrossian, and Jonathan Cowan. At least you've got all of Monday to snooze. 11 p.m. on Sunday, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com.



7. America's Backyard. Nobody throws a Labor Day party quite like America's Backyard. And, in their quest to remain undefeated, the Fort Lauderdale staple is getting the party started early with holiday drink specials beginning on Thursday. Y100 takes over the venue on Saturday, and they'll open on Sunday to keep the drinks flowing. Thursday through Sunday at America's Backyard, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com.

EXPAND Feeling 'Strung Out'? Jam with rockers Strung Out instead on Friday. Courtesy Band Management

8. Strung Out at Revolution Live. All of your punk-metal fantasies are coming true this Labor Day Weekend. Strung Out, the Southern California-bred rock band, has been going strong for nearly 30 years. To-date, the five-some has eight albums under its belt, including its latest Transmission.Alpha.Delta., which dropped on the always-wonderful Fat Wreck Chords in 2015. 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale. jointherevolution.net. Tickets are $18 to $20.

9. Bottomless Brunch at Royal Pig Pub. You want to drink on Labor Day Weekend, but you're not really in a dancing mood? Get drunk in your seat at the Royal Pig Pub with an unbeatable brunch deal. A burger with fries and beer will run you $10, while bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are $14, and you'll even get bottomless Grey Goose for just under $30. Monday at the Royal Pig Pub, 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com.



10. Rabbit in the Moon. The Venue Fort Lauderdale has space for many parties. As Danny Tenaglia rocks out the Epic Ballroom, Tampa’s own Rabbit in the Moon will play the Crystall Ballroom with support from Icey, Monk, and Shade. The electronic outfit has long been known for their visually stunning live sets, so you're in for a treat. 10 p.m. on Sunday at The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Drive, Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $35.