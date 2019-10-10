The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Who’s ready to gamble for a good cause? The Fort Lauderdale-based law firm Freedland Harwin Valori is sponsoring a Poker Tournament on Thursday at Carolina Ale House in Weston. Proceeds from the event benefit Harvest Drive Florida, which provides necessities to Broward County Public Schools’ families throughout the year. The tournament raises nearly $25,000 annually and there’s grub, beverages, games, and prizes for all participants to enjoy. While the first-place prize is too good share, second takes home a 60-inch TV and third gets a $500 American Express gift card — so you know the top prize is good. 6 p.m. Thursday at Carolina Ale House, 2617 Weston Rd., Weston; RSVP to dleoniff@gmail.com. Tickets cost $100.

Prepare for adorableness overload. Thursday is World Mental Health Day. On this awareness day (and every day moving forward!), let’s help break the stigma of talking and addressing mental health issues. To make everyone’s afternoon a little brighter, therapy dogs from Canine Assisted Therapy will be stationed at all Brightline stations from 4 to 6 p.m. for those who need or want a cuddle. This will surely make your Brightline commute that much more paw-fect. 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station, 101 NW Second Ave., and Brightline West Palm Beach Station, 501 Evernia St.; gobrightline.com.

EXPAND Taking Back Sunday plays two shows in Fort Lauderdale this week. Photo by Natalie Escobedo

Friday

Let’s all feel a little old here. Taking Back Sunday turns 20 this year. To celebrate, the beloved rock band will play its debut album, Tell All Your Friends, in its entirety on Friday night. At the end of Friday’s set, the band will flip a specially branded coin and either play its Where You Want to Be or Louder album that night in its entirety and Tell All Your Friends and the other album on Saturday. The suspense! The intrigue! The awesomeness! 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32.

You can always find something totally cool at Salvation Army. Well, on Friday, some totally cool restored, redesigned, and one-of-a-kind furniture and home pieces are taking center stage at The Galleria. It’s time for the 7th Annual Red Shield ReDesign Bash. In addition to trying out food and beverages galore, bid on some unique treasures redesigned by the likes of Alena Capra Designs, Miller Construction, and more. 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Galleria, 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; salvationarmy.org. Tickets cost $100 to $175.

Saturday

After a totally awesome first season, the Florida Brewery Running Series is ready for another round. Its second season kicks off at LauderAle on Saturday. The 5K-ish fun run will start and end at the brewery and, afterward, enjoy a free brewski and swag, and there’s plenty of grub and more beer, if you’d like to purchase it. Good vibes. Good beer. A little exercise. What else do you want? 11 a.m. Saturday at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Registration costs $30 to $45.

Built to Spill would be the great name of an overflowing pitcher of beer. But, in this case, it’s a totally rockin’, Idaho-born band that’s delivered eight albums over the past two-plus decades. If you’ve never experienced the energetic, Doug Martsch-led beautifulness live, you can on Saturday at Culture Room. The gig and tour are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Built to Spill's classic Keep It Like a Secret LP, so give it a spin pre-show. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $25.

Sunday

Yoga ... and then booze? OK, we’re listening. The Halloween-esque Yoga and Boos event at Spandgg Art Gallery Wine & Beer Bar kicks off Sunday with a one-hour yoga session presented by Jade Wonzo. From there, you’ll want to nama-stay and enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas until 4 p.m. If you’re not feeling bubbly, there will be $5 drafts available, too. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Spandgg Art Gallery Wine & Beer Bar, 711 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth; eventbrite.com. Yoga tickets cost $10.

Monday

By the end of a long Monday, let your mind unwind a bit. If you’re tired of your hard-as-hell trivia night or are winning too much, Mad Robot Brewing Company has a pretty rad trivia shindig on Mondays. In addition to outwitting your rivals and ultimately winning prizes, make sure to enjoy some yummy craft beers while you're at it. Its Icabot Crane pumpkin/yam option is a seasonal treat. 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mad Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy. #Y, Boca Raton; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

MOKSHA Indian Brasserie is a solid dinner-out choice on any given night, with live fire specialties and an extensive menu. On Tuesday, you can feel extra-satisfied when you dine at MOKSHA as it hosts its second Dine and Give event. From 5 to 10 p.m., 40 percent of dining proceeds will benefit the Slow Burn Theatre Company and its work/education throughout the community. So, bring an appetite! 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at MOKSHA Indian Brasserie, 2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; opentable.com.

Wednesday

Wine bottles will be poppin’ at Andy’s Live Fire Grill on Wednesday night. The Fort Lauderdale restaurant has partnered with Penfolds Winery for a unique wine dinner. Guests will enjoy a four-course spread, curated by executive chef Kyle Dowgiewicz, and sip a variety of wines — Penfolds’ Zoe Warrington will be on-site to share her expertise. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Andy’s Live Fire Grill, 1843 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; andyslivefire.com. Tickets cost $100.