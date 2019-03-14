The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Who wants a trip to Ireland? Bokamper’s is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day throughout March with quite the contest: Someone (and a guest!) will win a six-night vacay, with flights, to Ireland. All you have to do to enter is drink. Seriously! Just purchase a Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey shot and a 16-ounce Guinness Draught to enter the contest. May the luck of the Irish be with you. Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 31, at all Bokamper’s locations in South Florida; bokampers.com. Cost is $9.99 for Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey shot and 16 oz. Guinness Draught.

Friday

You already watch him daily (on The Daily Show), so why not see him in person? Trevor Noah brings his latest stand-up tour, Loud and Clear, to Hollywood on Friday evening. This tour is actually pretty special – it’s his first tour of North American arenas. Count on an abundance of worldly observations, snark, and plenty of laughs. 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $60 to $90.

Elton John plays his final South Florida show ever this Sunday. Photo by Andrew Potter

Saturday

Elton John already visited our neck of the woods on his final tour. He was here in November as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. But it looks like he couldn't quite say goodbye to South Florida, because he's coming back to the BB&T Center for one last show this Saturday. Don't miss hearing "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," and his gazillion other hits one last time. 8 p.m. on Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $166.

Sure, St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday. But, feel free to start the party early. Downtown Fort Lauderdale always has a stellar parade. And there may be no better place to watch it than Royal Pig Pub & Kitchen, smack-dab on Las Olas Boulevard and loaded with patio tables. The pub is taking patio table reservations for the parade and will also have some stellar specials, including bottomless options, a grilled bratwurst, and Irish street pies. Opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Royal Pig Pub & Kitchen, 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; royalpigpub.com. Patio table reservations cost $10.

Coral Springs has an artsy side, and it’s time for you to explore it. The 15th edition of the Coral Springs Festival of the Arts is this weekend featuring crafts, culture and entertainment. Oh yeah, and there’s a lot of art, too, with 200-plus artists displaying paintings, photography, ceramics, sculptures and much more. GardenFest is also part of the event, showcasing plants and even a “Big Tomato” contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Walk of Coral Springs, 2600 to 2920 N. University Drive, Coral Springs; artfestival.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Your St. Patty’s Day should come with a beachy view. Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach’s St. Patrick’s Day at Waves Rooftop Pool Bar & Grill delivers the views and the booze. Entry is totally free and Wynwood Brewing Company and Blue Chair Bay Rum will be on-site for samples. For your dosage of Irish fare, the spot will serve up Irish Car Bombs, green beer and some rad food specials like beer-raised brats and Paddy’s fish and chips. Slainte! 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Hilton.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The always-funny Steve Hofstetter hits Boca on Sunday. Photo by Sean Smith

“He’s that ginger dude that I’ve seen on YouTube.” That’s how you might describe comedian Steve Hofstetter if you don’t know his name. Well, get to know him already. He has over 100 million views on YouTube, his book Ginger Kid is a bestseller, and he’s basically performed or appeared on every damn TV network. Fun fact: He was the original columnist for CollegeHumor. How could you not love him? 7 p.m. on Sunday at Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd. #10, Boca Raton; bocablackbox.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

Monday

Monday doesn’t have to be miserable. Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap in WPB is here to help with happy hour. Every weekday from 4 to 7 p.m., everything that’s $13 and under behind the bar (excluding bottled beer and rotating drafts) is half off! And, you can munch on $6 bites like house-made bacon tots and deviled eggs topped with candied bacon. If you decide to stay for a full dinner, you can’t go wrong with the Batch chicken ‘n’ waffles with a watermelon sweet tea. 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays at Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap, 223 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; batchsouthernkitchen.com.

Tuesday

Fort Lauderdale has a brand-new axe throwing lodge. On Tuesday, you can throw some axes, down some delicious beverages, and support a stellar cause. The kind folks at Jack and Jill Children’s Center are hosting a Social for Young Professionals at Chops + Hops in Flagler Village. In addition to being among the first to ever chuck some axes at this spot (for a full hour!), your registration includes a free beverage. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Center and its mission to break the cycle of poverty for families and kids in Broward County. 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Chops + Hops Axe Throwing Lodge, 702 NE First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Tickets cost $40.

Wednesday

"I’ll be there for you!" That’s right — Friends is hitting the big stage in a hilarious form as Friends! The Musical Parody heads to the Kravis Center for two shows on Wednesday evening. If you’re a fan of the sitcom, you'll enjoy this tune-infused production loaded with raunchy interpretations of some of its classic scenes. 6 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; kravis.org. Tickets cost $42.