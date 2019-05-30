The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Looking to have a lovely Thursday evening? Go see lovelytheband. The L.A. band’s Finding it Hard to Smile Tour, named after its 2018 debut studio album, takes over Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room this week. Among a number of catchy AF indie pop tracks, the album features the massive hit “Broken.” You can also catch its single “Maybe, I’m Afraid” on the radio now. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $22.50 to $85.

Friday

She Wants Revenge. No, we’re not talking about your ex-girlfriend here. We're talking about the gothic rock quartet that’s celebrating 15 years in the biz. On Friday, the band will rock an intimate show at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live alongside Miami’s Astari Nite. Together, it should make for an incredibly grungy and angsty evening. 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $23.

Meet Dominic of Acrylic Swag on Friday evening at Rosemary Square's the Regional. Dominic of Acrylic Swag

In 2018, Dominic of Acrylic Swag took home the best new exhibitor award at Art Basel Spectrum. It was his first-ever art show and he took home one of the biggest honors in the biz. On Friday, you can mix and mingle with the artist at the Regional Kitchen & Public House. In addition to asking Dominic about his colorful murals and landscapes, you can’t go wrong with Chef Lindsay Autry’s menu there when you get hungry. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Regional Kitchen & Public House, 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; cityplace.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Time is flying. On Saturday, Funky Buddha Brewery will celebrate its sixth anniversary. To celebrate the big day, the brewery will offer more than 50 draft beer selections including Jamaican Blue Mountain Maple Bacon Coffee Porter and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Muy Bonita, among others. There will also be three exclusive can releases and live tunes from the Copper Tones, Spider Cherry, the Bonfires and the Helmsmen. 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; facebook.com. Admission is free.

This isn't your average pub crawl: There's a Fort Lauderdale Brunch Crawl on Saturday. The crawl will hit Himmarshee hotspots including Public House, Township, Stache, Booze Garden, America’s Backyard, Dicey Riley’s, and more. You’ll get access to exclusive drink specials and giveaways at each spot. Pro-tip: There’s a VIP option that includes brunch and bottomless mimosas at Public House, too. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, starting at Township FTL, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; showclix.com. Tickets cost $17.99 to $59.99.

The Florida Renaissance Festival closed for the season at Quiet Waters Park in March. But the Palm Beach Renaissance Festival hits the Kelsey Theater this weekend. The festival will pack the usual ren-fest vibe into the Lake Park theater and extend it into its back alley. Enjoy tunes, vendors, grub, games, prizes, and more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at the Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park; etix.com. Single-day passes cost $15. Two-day passes cost $25.

EXPAND Bird in the Hand opens in West Palm Beach on National Rotisserie Chicken Day, with free food and giveaways. Think.Shop

Sunday

There’s a new, fast-fine dining experience inside West Palm Beach’s Whole Foods Market! On Sunday, Bird in the Hand will celebrate its grand opening with games, food, drinks, and giveaways. Opening day also coincides with National Rotisserie Chicken Day, and someone will walk away with the grand prize of free sandwiches for a year. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Bird in the Hand (inside Whole Foods Market), 1845 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach; birdisbetter.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Art isn't just about beauty, it's also about confrontation. Ripped from the Headlines is currently on display in Fort Lauderdale’s FAT Village, featuring works by 18 South Florida artists, each depicting their unique take on hot button issues. From a body bag reading “not a school supply” to student toe tags, this exhibit will certainly get you thinking. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Projects Contemporary Art Space, 523 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; palmbeachfineartgallery.blogspot.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

A Happy Together Tour is coming to Pompano Beach and you'll likely leave the venue smiling. This tour is loaded with some classic artists that you probably won’t see on the same bill ever again. Among the icons your ears will feast on are The Turtles (“Happy Together”), Chuck Negron (“One”), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap (“Woman Woman”) and the Buckinghams (“Don’t You Care”). 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $64.50.

A four-course, absolutely amazing Italian dinner prepared by Chef Angelo Elia? Check. An auction of premium wines? Check. The 17th Annual A Taste of Italy Dinner has it all, and it’s all for a good cause too, with proceeds benefitting Pace Center for Girls Broward. To date, the affair has raised more than $1 million to fund year-round academic, counseling, and life skills services for girls enrolled with the nonprofit. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Casa D’Angelo Ristorante, 1201 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; pacecenter.org. Tickets cost $350.