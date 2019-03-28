The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

A band named Yacht Rock Revue is coming to yacht-haven Fort Lauderdale. It’s a match made in heaven. This Atlanta-bred tribute band has the '70s and '80s light rock vibe down pat. Beyond playing everything from Michael Jackson to Kenny Loggins, the band has played with a handful of icons, too, including John Oates and Eddie Money. 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $17.

A big power outage in Fort Lauderdale disrupted Dear Evan Hansen’s opening night. But fortunately, you have a slew of other dates to catch the highly-acclaimed show. Focused on the story of a 17-year-old high school senior with social anxiety, the musical took home six Tony Awards in 2017 (including the coveted “Best Musical”) and a Grammy in 2018 for “Best Musical Theater Album.” 8 p.m. Thursday and select dates and times through April 7 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $195.

Friday

An iconic Burger King commercial once asked, “Where’s the beef?” Well, to answer the question, it’s in Fort Lauderdale this weekend. Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Burger Battle X owns Huizenga Plaza Friday evening with 15 restaurants serving up their best burgers. Participants include Charm City Burger Company, Tucker Duke’s, BRGR Stop and more. The Best Burger” winner will be determined by a panel of judges, and your vote counts, too, in the “Fan Favorite” category. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $50 to $125.

Let’s start this weekend on an absolutely jammin’ note. The dynamic duo of Debbie and Dentree makes its debut at Deerfield Beach’s lovable local watering hole, Rattlesnake Jake’s, on Friday evening. Armed with a hearty catalog of Shelby Lynne, a dash of David Bowie, Lucinda Williams, and even some Foster the People, there will be good vibes and strummin' aplenty. Pair the jams with one of the coldest Coronas in town and you’ll definitely be in your happy place. 8 p.m. Friday at Rattlesnake Jake’s Bar & Grill, 2060 NE Second St., Deerfield Beach; jakesdfb.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

Boca’s Barrel of Monks Brewing has been churning out some yummy brews for four years. To honor its fourth anniversary, the brewery is hosting a party and beer fest, with 30 of its own beers and ten guest taps. As part of the festivities, Barrel of Monks is also unveiling a new brewski, a Chardonnay Barrel-Aged Tripel known as White Rabbit. Vendors like Artist and Breads , Salty Dog Paddle and Aces High Tattoo Shop will be onsite, too. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barrel of Monks Brewing, 1141 S. Rogers Cir. #5, Boca Raton; barrelofmonks.com. Admission is free. All-you-can-drink tickets start at $45.

EXPAND Cheers to B! raises funds to fight Neurofibromatosis. See Saturday. Jordan Donnelly

Entirely too many kids are diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF) disease each year. So, let’s help these kids and their families battle NF. Local nonprofit B the Difference will host its sixth annual fundraiser Cheers to B! Hosted at the always-intriguing Gallery of the Amazing things, the evening boasts a cocktail reception, silent auction, buffet dinner, and many surprises. All proceeds benefit B the Difference. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Gallery of Amazing Things, 481 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; bthedifference.org. General admission costs $200.

Sunday

The Balcony on Las Olas Boulevard is pretty darn jazzy as it is. But on Sunday, the hoppin’ spot will reach new levels of jazz- itude . In addition to enjoying its brunch menu – which features the likes of a coconut-crusted French toast and Bienville crepe with tropical fruit – some very special musical guests will be in the house to perform. DJs Rokwell and Jason Wiggz will man the turntables, and they'll be joined by Miami Sound Machine saxophonist, Fernando Diez. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thebalconylasolas.com. Admission is free.

Monday

If you’ve been slacking on your art appreciation, now is the time to make up for it. Art Affair in West Palm Beach boasts seven days of culture, art, and tunes to enjoy throughout the city. From a Ballet Florida performance to body chakra yoga to a downtown walking art tour, the options are endless. Monday through Sunday at various locations throughout CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; artaffairwpb.com. Event prices vary.

Tuesday

Tuesdays don’t have to be just for tacos, y’all. American Social Bar & Kitchen has a stellar happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and, well, every other weekday, too. During happy hour, select beverages are 50% off and yummy shareable plates start at $6. Pro tip: If you want to stay for a full-fledged dinner, its AmSo Mac & Cheese (with cave-aged gruyere) is stellar and its Guava BBQ Pork Belly (with chayote slaw and Mexican street corn) is to die for. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and weekdays at American Social Bar & Kitchen, 721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; americansocialbar.com.

Wednesday