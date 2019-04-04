The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, April 4

Some of the best restaurants in Palm Beach are bringing their A-game and you need to bring your appetite. Palm Beach’s Taste of the Nation benefitting No Kid Hungry is Thursday evening, featuring unlimited bites and sips from more than 50 restaurants. Participating hotspots include The Regional Kitchen & Public House, Cholo Soy Cocina, Evo Italian and Kapow! Noodle Bar. Bon Appetit! 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; nokidhungry.org. Tickets cost $150 to $250.

Friday, April 5

Prepare for the world's biggest bounce house. The Big Bounce America is making a three-day stop in our area. The layout includes a massive bounce house with ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, and more; "The Giant," which includes a 90-foot inflatable obstacle course; and "Air Space," with inflatable aliens and planets. In addition to family-friendly sessions, there are adults-only times too. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; thebigbounceamerica.com. Passes cost $15 to $28.

EXPAND Get your grub on at the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival Friday evening. Lalani Photography

For a 24th year, the Fort Lauderdale culinary community is coming together for the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival. The festival, which is taking over a good chunk of scenic Las Olas Boulevard, boasts unlimited grub from more than 50 restaurants and more than 200 delicious beverages. It’s all for a good cause, too, with proceeds benefitting the American Lung Association. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, on Las Olas Blvd. between SE Sixth and 11th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lasolaswff.com. Admission costs $150.

Saturday, April 6

If you’ve been slacking on checking out the beautiful Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, perhaps some free beer will entice you. The spot is hosting its Fourth-Annual Tap Takeover on Saturday with complimentary samples from a number of local breweries. Enjoy offerings from Due South, Copperpoint, Tequesta, Saltwater and Mathews, all complemented with some live tunes and an oceanfront view. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Breeze Ocean Kitchen, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND MMA fighting arrives at Revolution Live Saturday evening. Paul Loveking

Revolution Live can get pretty rowdy depending on who’s rockin’ its stage. Well, now an MMA is set to take over the music venue, bringing an all-new level of rowdiness. CageZilla is hitting Fort Lauderdale for the first time with CageZilla 55. Among the fighters slated to battle are George Billy, Ryan Patterson, Trey Waters, and Garrett Fodyck , among other rising stars. Just beware of flying sweat, blood, or tears if you’re seated close. 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $60.

North Beach Village is one of the hippest little neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale. Nestled behind the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach on Breakers Avenue, the area boasts an intimate handful of shops and some tasty spots for grub. There is no better time to check it out than during Saturday's North Beach Spring Bash. The pet-friendly, block-party- esque affair will include a beer and wine garden, local artists, and kids' activities. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, on Breakers Ave. between Viramar and Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Guster rocks Fort Lauderdale. See Sunday. Alysse Gafkjen

Sunday, April 7

It’s time to muster up for Guster. Born and bred in Boston, the indie rock foursome is coming up on 30 years in the biz. To date, the band has released eight studio albums, including Look Alive, which dropped in February. A tranquil favorite is always “Two Points for Honesty,” which they'll hopefully play for the South Florida crowd. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $29.50.

Monday, April 8

Thank the Lord, Game of Thrones is almost back. To prep for this glorious day on earth – the final season kicks off on April 14 – Copper Blues is hosting a Game of Thrones Trivia Night loaded with photo opps , giveaways and even GoT-inspired drink specials. You’ll want to show off your Game of Thrones knowledge. 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Copper Blues, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; electrostub.com. Tickets cost $30 per team of four and include four beers.

Tuesday, April 9

The Tamiami Trail, stretching from Miami to Tampa (and several spots in between) has been around for 100-plus years. And, there are some awesome plant species along the way. The Tamiami Trail: In the Beginning exhibit boasts more than 30 plant portraits of the wild and wonderful plants you can find along the route. Participating artists include Margie Bauer, Leo Hernandez, Elsa Nadal, and Donna Torres, among others. Open through May 31 at Bailey Contemporary Arts, 41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; baileyarts.org. Admission is free.

Wednesday, April 10