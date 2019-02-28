The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Friday

She’s coming up, so you better get this party started. Pink is kicking off the 2019 leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour at our very own BB&T Center on Friday evening. The tour shares the same name as Pink’s 2017 album, which topped the U.S. charts, among a handful of other countries. Among the countless hits you’ll hear – from “Don’t Let Me Get Me” through “Just Give Me a Reason” – you may hear some new ones from her forthcoming 2019 LP, Hurts 2B Human. 8 p.m. on Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Available tickets cost $154.95 to $254.95.

Friday is the first day of March. What else is in March? St. Patrick’s Day. So, let’s start drinking some Guinness early. O’Shea’s in WPB is hosting a Guinness Appreciation Night with an ambassador from Guinness. Your ticket includes four four-ounce samples of Guinness varieties, a presentation about Guinness history, a lesson on how to pour a proper pint, a Guinness t-shirt and a 20-ounce pint of your favorite Guinness variety at the end of it all. Talk about luck of the Irish! 7:30 p.m. on Friday at O’Shea’s Irish Pub, 531 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $29.

Saturday



March is Women's History Month, with March 8 designated as International Women's Day. Start the celebration early with Thou Art Woman at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday. The open mic and performance night features performances by Inez Barlatier, May Reign the Poet, Rebecca "Butterfly" Vaughns, theepoetictruth, and dance group Da Haus. Women's voices should be uplifted every day, but particularly during this special month. 7 p.m. on Saturday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35-$45.

Fort Lauderdale's Himmarshee District can get pretty nutty on a regular weekend. Throw in a Mardi Gras celebration and the neighborhood becomes Party Town USA. The fourth-annual Fort Mardi Gras is a big old block party centered at America's Backyard. On the jams front, Tasty Vibrations, Big Chief, and the Bad Apples Brass Band will perform. If you get hungry, there's a 1,000-pound crawfish boil presented by Shuck & Dive for everyone to share. 4 p.m. on Saturday at America’s Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

We don’t need to wait until Cinco de Mayo for a margarita festival. The kind folks at Township FTL, Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and a number of tequila companies have teamed up for the Third Annual Margarita Festival. More than 20 tequila brands will be on-site – including Casamigos, Florida Kush, Patron and many more – and your paid admission includes unlimited margaritas. Salud! 5 p.m. on Saturday at Township, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; townshipftl.com. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $35 day-of.

Coral Springs likes to throw down, too. This Saturday evening it’s time for another Unplugged event on its City Hall lawn. There will be live tunes, adult-sized games, live art, food trucks with yummy grub, and craft beer and wine. For this installment, nearly 20 food trucks – including Key West Conch, 305 Wings and Waffle Wagon – will be on-site and Billy Vasquez, The Helmsmen and Above the Skyline will serenade the people with tunes. 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at City Hall, 9500 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs; coralsprings.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Queensryche plays loud, amazing music on Sunday evening at Culture Room. Grizzlee Martin

Sunday

Before starting the next week, rock the F out. That’s exactly what you can do anytime Queensryche comes to town. The Bellevue, Washington-bred fivesome has been delivering stellar heavy metal for nearly 40 years and surely its Sunday evening stint at Culture Room will be no exception. It’s an exciting week for the band, too – its sixteenth studio album, The Verdict, drops on March 1. 7 p.m. on Sunday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $29.

Monday

In the theater world, Jeremy Jordan is a big deal. He has starred in Rock of Ages on Broadway, was cast as Tony in West Side Story on Broadway and was Jack Kelly in the world-premiere production of Newsies. Well, some Broadway music is coming to Delray Beach on Monday evening as Jordan will perform at Old School Square. If you can’t catch him Monday, he’ll be there Tuesday, too. 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach; oldschoolsquare.org. Tickets cost $60 to $75.

EXPAND Fat Tuesday is this Tuesday. Throw down at The Balcony. Adeliz Desantis

Tuesday

Everyone else is dieting. Fat Tuesday is not. Among a number of places getting wild New Orleans-style on Tuesday, the always-New Orleans-esque The Balcony is a safe bet. All day long, the spot will have music, Mardi Gras entertainers, beads and great food/drink specials. Here you can down some $3 Abitas, $5 hurricanes (with a souvenir cup!) and $8 shrimp po’boys, among other treats. 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thebalconylasolas.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

He’s musically inspired cool peeps like Beck. And, he has nearly 20 folksy albums under his creative belt. It’s hard not to like Paleface. Over the years, he’s recorded with artists like the Avett Brothers and Regina Spektor. On Wednesday, he’s all yours for an intimate show at Rebel House in Boca. These days he’s touring with his girlfriend and drummer, Mo Samalot, making things that much more groovy. 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.