The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Toad the Wet Sprocket has been rockin’ for more than 30 years. On Thursday, the alternative rock foursome will hit Culture Room, bringing hits like “All I Want," “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Fall Down,” and “Walk on the Ocean” along with them. On the new tunes front, it’s been a minute since the band's 2013 release, New Constellation. But, hey, we’ll take the TTWS classics any day. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. $45.

Friday

There’s a full moon this weekend, so people will probably be crazy. If you’re looking to avoid the crazies and have a crazy-good time instead, The Atlantic Hotel & Spa is hosting a Full Moon Party on Friday evening. The shindig features a prix-fine dinner menu – with options like a Korean BBQ short rib taco, a trio of sliders, and s’mores Mason Jar-style. DJ Angelo will provide the tunes and a fire dance will bring the positive vibes, too. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Atlantic Hotel & Spa, 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $49.95.

EXPAND Dance NOW! Miami makes its Broward debut on Friday. Patricia Laine

For the first time ever, Dance NOW! Miami is gracing the Amaturo Center’s stage in Broward. Welcome! For its Broward debut, the always-graceful and poetic dance company will perform its Bridges Not Walls number, aimed at diffusing societal tensions and sharing hope. Outside of raw dance talent, the piece also features video art components from Francisco Moraga Escalona and costumes from Renato Armijo of Chernaya Bridal House. 8 p.m. Friday at Broward Center Amaturo Center, 201 SW Fifth St., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 for adults or $15 for students and seniors.

Saturday

The most colorful 5K on planet Earth is returning to Fort Lauderdale. That’s right, it’s time for another Color Run. The event kicks off on Saturday morning in Huizenga Plaza and then it’s a splat-filled journey throughout downtown. Afterward, you won’t want to miss the post-race festival, which is always loaded with music, dancing and more. Also, while "run" is in its name, you don’t have to run — just FYI for you walkers out there. 7:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thecolorrun.com. Registration starts at $29.99.

Bar Crawl nation had to postpone its Cinco de Mayo bar crawl. Wah. But, it’s been rescheduled for this Saturday and is now known as the Tacos & Margs Crawl. Yay! Your paid admission includes free cover at all venues as well as bar specials. Participating bars include Himmarshee Public House, Briney’s Irish Pub, Dicey Riley’s, Lucky’s Tavern, Booze Garden, and Sway Nightclub. 4 p.m. Saturday starting at America’s Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; showclix.com. Tickets cost $17.99.

Arsenio Hall hits The Improv in WPB on Sunday. ICM Partners

Sunday

The iconic host of The Arsenio Hall Show is coming for us. Who is that, you ask? Arsenio Hall, of course. The actor/comedian may be a few years removed from his late-night talk show days, but he’s staying busy. In addition to his stand-up gigs, he’s recently appeared in the Netflix flick Sandy Wexler alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson and as himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday at Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave. #250, West Palm Beach; palmbeachimprov.com. Tickets cost $27.

Monday

Do your off-the-cuff comedy skills need some improving? Improv U is here to help with its improv drop-in class. Every Monday, you get two full hours of improv games and exercises for only ten bucks. The class is generally pretty chill, so regardless of how much of a novice you may be, you’ll be in great company. On the flipside, if you’re an artist, actor, or comedian, this is a wonderful spot to refine your skills, too. 7 p.m. Monday at Improv U, 105 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach; theimprovu.com. Admission costs $10.

Tuesday

Some kids’ art is about to be displayed on the massive Feeding South Florida 36-foot tractor-trailer that roams around South Florida. Who will be the big winner? You’ll have to show up at Feeding South Florida’s Gallery Night on Tuesday evening to find out. In addition to the big winner being announced, several other impactful art pieces from kids throughout the community will be on display, too. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Feeding South Florida, 2501 SW 32nd Terr., Pembroke Park, feedingsouthflorida.org. Admission is free with registration.

David Crosby Photo by Anna Webber

Not everyone can say they’ve been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And only a small handful can say they’ve been inducted twice. One of those gifted folks is David Crosby. The iconic Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder will rock Parker Playhouse on Tuesday evening. You know about all of the hits he’s been involved with already – “Eight Miles High,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!” to name a few. These days he’s rocking with five friends known as the Sky Trails Band. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $107.50.

Wednesday

Fun fact: May 22 is World Goth Day! To celebrate, WPB’s Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks is having a celebration loaded with all kinds of fun happenings. For starters, the spot will have a limited-edition World Goth Day Cider. Yum! There will also be a special batch of sangria, Gothic Trivia, a performance by Jason Ledyard, and more. 10 p.m. Wednesday at Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks, 1027 N. Florida Mango Rd. #3, West Palm Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.