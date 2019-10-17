The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday, October 17

According to the iconic jam by the Who, the deaf, dumb and blind kid sure plays a mean pinball. Well, now you can, too. Delray Beach is home to the Silverball Museum, which is loaded with arcade games, grub and, duh, some seriously modern and throwback pinball machines. Whether you’re looking to give the Fireball or Pleasure Isle machines a whirl — or ten — there’s a $15 all-day pass where you can play all the games to your heart's content — no coins required. 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday at Silverball Museum, 19 NE Third Ave., Delray Beach; silverballmuseum.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

Friday, October 18

With 3030 Ocean and Sea Level anchoring its culinary spaces, the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa is a pretty yummy space any day of the week. On Friday, it gets that much yummier for the 12th-annual Taste of Harbor Beach, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network. Local restaurants will be on-site, including Burlock Coast, El Vez, and S3, for an evening of bites, beverages, auctions, and fun. Attendees can bid on food, wine, and travel auction items, with all the proceeds going to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Museums are typically quiet spots to take in something artsy and/or historical. However, on Friday, the Coral Springs Museum of Art will morph into a Brew Ha-Ha, with activities aplenty and the proceeds benefiting the museum's programming. For $20, you get a free stein and unlimited bites. From there, enjoy $5 beer from Funky Buddha (there will be wine too), live polka and jazz tunes, silent auctions, games, and live body-painted models. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855A Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; coralspringsmuseum.org. Tickets cost $20.

EXPAND A space-themed performance by the Palm Beach Symphony? Heck, yes. It's on Saturday. Photo courtesy of IndieHouse Films

Saturday, October 19

It’s been 50 years since the first lunar landing. To celebrate the historical accomplishment, the Palm Beach Symphony has created a family-friendly program, "One Small Step." The interactive experience boasts visuals of an Apollo 11 journey and features tunes like Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” along the way. Best of all, the experience is totally free on Saturday at Forest Hill High Theater. 3 p.m. Saturday at Forest Hill Community High School Theater, 6901 Parker Ave., West Palm Beach; palmbeachsymphony.org. Admission is free; reserved seating costs $10.

EXPAND There's a Halloween Beach Bash in Dania Beach. See Saturday. Photo by Rolando Rodriguez

Halloween is just around the corner, so if you haven’t ironed out your costumes, get moving! To help get you in the spooky spirit, there’s a Halloween Bonfire Beach Bash at Dr. von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach on Saturday evening. A DJ will play some creepy tunes and games will be set up on the beach for all to partake in. Make sure to wear your best costume (duh) as some of the best dressed will take home some prizes. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Dr. von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, 6503 N. Ocean Drive, Dania Beach; whiskeycreekhideout.com. Tickets cost $15.

Sunday, October 20

You don’t get to see Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees rock out in South Florida too often, let alone two enshrined bands on the same night. ZZ Top’s 50th Anniversary Tour makes a stop at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sunday with fellow legends Cheap Trick opening things up. From ZZ’s “Sharp Dressed Man” through Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me,” there will be no shortage of the classic hits. 7 p.m. Sunday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $39.50 to $46 via livenation.com.

Monday, October 21

"You know I say that I am better now, better now, I only say that 'cause you're not around, not around." Get ready to hear it live and scream it with him, because Post Malone performs at the BB&T Center on Monday night. The 24-year-old Syracuse native released his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, last month — and his hits were already playing 'round the clock on the radio. Definitely give it a spin. 8 p.m. Monday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise. Tickets cost $39.25 to $199.25 via thebbtcenter.com.

The Melvins take over Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday night. Photo by Chris Casella

Tuesday, October 22

Chris Hemsworth. Carrie Underwood. Mila Kunis. The Melvins. What do they all have in common? They were born in 1983. The Melvins were a staple of grunge and the Washington State foursome continues to rock the F out even today. On Tuesday, catch the group at Fort Lauderdale’s Culture Room alongside Redd Kross and Toshi Kasai. The Melvins' latest album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, dropped in 2018. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20.

Wednesday, October 23

Do you love him now? Or love him better when he was on the inside? Or perhaps you hate him either way. Regardless, Anthony Scaramucci knows how to grab our attention and speak his mind. "The Mooch," an entrepreneur and former Trump White House communications director, will speak on Wednesday as part of local commercial development group NAIOP South Florida’s Signature Speaker Series. From Wall Street to Main Street to perhaps his evolving thoughts about national politics, getting Scaramucci's take will surely be entertaining. 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $125 via naiopsfl.org.

How about a little wine to help you through Hump Day? For some stellar grapes (and grub) hit Dune at Auberge Beach Residences on Wednesday for a special Staglin Wine Dinner. Staglin is a Napa Valley mainstay and for its Dune visit, Chardonnays and Cabernet Sauvignons will be highlighted. On the food front, a three-course spread featuring a poached spiny lobster, duck breast, and Wagyu striploin will keep you more than satisfied. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dune at Auberge Beach Residences, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; dunefl.com. Tickets cost $150.