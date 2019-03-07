The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

Everyone’s favorite team member from The Voice (sorry, Adam Levine) is set to rock Sunrise :. Blake Shelton's tour stop is part of the Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour, where the country singer is bringing some of his best buds and heroes out on the road. Among those popping up throughout the trek are Laure Alaina, Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, and John Anderson. All of the friends and heroes will be at the Sunrise concert. 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25 to $433.25.

Who’s ready for a quality sweat? The third installation of District Fit kicks off on Thursday evening with a vegan dinner and then features oodles of free fitness classes through Saturday night. Among the fun activities you may dabble in are a glow yoga session with Jennifer Martin, a kid’s hip-hop class with Sean’s Dance Factory, and a hearty legs and plyo sesh with influencer Nicole Mejia. Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9, at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., and CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; districtfitwpb.com. Admission is free.

Friday

Pardon this interruption, but The Interrupters are coming to town. Perhaps you’ve heard the LA band’s smash hit “She’s Kerosene” on a rock station near you? It’s infectious and totally badass, just like these guys are live. As a pre-show primer, its 2018 LP Fight the Good Fight is highly recommended. 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24.

Friday is International Women’s Day. So, make sure to celebrate all of the amazing ladies in your life (that day and every day)! To celebrate, some stellar women have come together to curate a special Women & Whiskey Dinner. Hosted by Okeechobee Steakhouse co-owner Laura Lewis and Garrison Brothers Bourbon’s Nancy Garrison and Samantha Olvera-Moreno, this affair features smoked duck breast, filet mignon, a slew of bourbon beverages, and a tantalizing dessert to cap things off. 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Okeechobee Steakhouse Event Hall, 2888 Shawnee Ave., West Palm Beach; okeesteakhouse.com. Tickets cost $125.

Saturday

Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park have some wonderful breweries. So, why not visit a bunch of them in one afternoon? That’s just guests at SFLHop’s Ft. Lauderdale/Oakland Park Beer Crawl will do on Saturday afternoon. The crawl starts at Funky Buddha and will then head to Gulf Stream Brewing Company, Khoffner Brewing USA and Fat Tap Beer Bar and Eatery. You get a BOGO beer offer at each spot. For the breweries not within walking distance, you’ll need to take an Uber. It will be worth it. 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, starting at Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $6 to $18.

Sunday

One of your favorite breweries will become a flea market this weekend. On Sunday, Tarpon River Brewing will host the Flamingo Flea loaded with more than 50 vendors, a kiddie craft corner from Broward County Libraries, a doggie adoption event from Everglades Angels Dog Rescue, and more. And, oh yeah, there will be plenty of yummy beer and grub from the host brewery, too. Noon on Sunday, March 10, at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; facebook.com. Admission is free.

The Panthers are keeping the playoff hopes alive. Okay, so they’re not winning up a storm. But, they are earning points and making things interesting. They need our help in cheering them on to victory and, hopefully, the playoffs. On Sunday evening, the Cats square off against the Detroit Red Wings. Typically, the Red Wings are a decent team, but they are pretty bad this year. So, let’s get that W! 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $20 to $250.

Monday

Ann Coulter is coming. For some, this may be a great thing. For others, your blood is already boiling. Lately, she’s made headlines for slamming the president’s handling of the border wall situation. She also released a book in 2018 titled Resistance is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind. Who knows what she’ll say in West Palm Beach? 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 11, at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; forumclubpalmbeach.org. Admission costs $125.

Renee Linnell talks through her wild book, The Burn Zone on Tuesday in Boca. Her Image Photography

Tuesday

Born and bred in South Florida, Renee Linnell has quite the story. After seven years of following a spiritual teacher, she realized she was in a Buddhist cult. Her new book, The Burn Zone chronicles her cautionary journey and how she – someone who started five companies and was getting an MBA from NYU – ended up in such a situation. She’ll be in Boca on Tuesday to chat about her experience. 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Barnes & Noble, 1400 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; reneelinnell.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday